16 Home Depot Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Winter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A house's margin for error can get a lot smaller when winter comes around. Cold weather can easily put a strain on plumbing, heating systems, roofs, and anything exposed to the elements. Even a small draft can quietly inflate energy bills, while a frozen pipe can turn into an emergency overnight, and a power outage or faulty appliance can introduce real safety risks for those homeowners who are not prepared. That's why it's best not to wait for the first freeze to react. The smart move is to stock up ahead of time on practical, must-have gear that helps maintain heat, protect critical systems, and keep everyone inside safe and comfortable.
Despite what many people assume, preparing for winter doesn't have to mean complicated upgrades or renovations that hurt the wallet. Many of the most effective cold-weather solutions are surprisingly simple and cost only a few bucks. Insulation, sealants, safety devices, and backup tools can do the job. All of these essentials are easy to find at your local Home Depot. The retailer carries a wide range of winter-ready products designed to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and help homeowners stay ahead of seasonal problems.
To prevent feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of options out there, we've rounded up a curated list of Home Depot items smart homeowners should stock up on this winter that focus on warmth, safety, and overall peace of mind.
Everbilt Foam Self-Seal Pipe Insulation
Unfortunately, cold weather has a habit of exposing weak points around a house, and plumbing is one of the first systems to really feel it. That's why the first suggestion for homeowners on our list is the Everbilt 1 in. x 6 ft. Foam Self-Seal Pipe Insulation. It's one of those low-cost, low-effort upgrades that quietly does a lot of heavy lifting in winter. It's designed to slip easily over exposed pipes for use in garages, basements, and crawl spaces, and the pre-slit foam tube seals itself shut with a built-in adhesive strip. That means no tools, tape, or special skills are required. Its closed-cell foam slows heat loss and reduces condensation in pipes, lowering the risk of freezing or (even worse) bursting when temperatures dip.
That kind of protection matters more than ever in particularly colder climates, especially at nighttime. At Home Depot, a 6-foot section runs around $5.38, making it one of the cheapest forms of winter insurance money can buy. Stocking up now prevents a potentially very expensive surprise this year or next.
Frost King Electric Water Pipe Heat Cable
Next up is another product that isn't too glamorous, but it adds an extra layer of protection to plumbing that can be the difference between a quiet weekend and a costly disaster. The Frost King 6 ft. Electric Water Pipe Heat Cable offers even better protection when paired with insulation, using an electric heat cable with a built-in thermostat that automatically turns on when temperatures drop. This helps keep water flowing through vulnerable metal or plastic pipes even during extreme cold.
That's pretty crucial. The installation is relatively straightforward, and the grounded plug includes a power indicator light so homeowners can quickly confirm it's working. That kind of hands-off protection is especially valuable for exposed pipes in garages, basements, and crawl spaces. At Home Depot, the cable typically sells for about $25, making it a relatively small investment compared to the cost and hassle of repairing burst pipes.
M-D Building Products Door Jamb Weatherstrip Set
Drafts are, of course, invisible, but heating bills still notice them. That's why the M-D Building Products Door Jamb Weatherstrip Set earns its place on our smart homeowners' winter prep list. The full kit at Home Depot includes compressible vinyl weatherstripping that fits neatly into a door frame to seal gaps between the jamb and the door itself. This is a common spot where cold air loves to sneak in. The result is better thermal integrity, fewer chilly drafts, and less work for a furnace throughout the cold months.
Installation is easy for DIYers with the included nails, and the material compresses just enough to create a tight seal without making the door hard to close. The weatherstrip set costs about $20, a small price to pay for measurable comfort and lower energy bills. It's also important to note that the weatherstrip set works whether a house is vintage or new construction. It's one of those inexpensive, high-rate-of-return tweaks that homeowners will be grateful for every time the wind starts howling.
Honeywell Home T5 7-Day Programmable Thermostat
Many homeowners don't realize that getting smart about their home's heating schedule (rather than simply using less heat overall) is one of the best ways to trim winter energy waste. The Honeywell Home T5 7-Day Programmable Thermostat helps considerably with this. It's a modern, intuitive thermostat that lets the user set different temperatures at different times of the day during the week. That way, you're not blasting heat when nobody's home or while you're tucked in bed.
The backlit digital display keeps things clear when adjusting settings in low light, and its simple interface makes it easy to use. Over a winter season, those small tweaks can add up to noticeable savings on your energy bill. At Home Depot, the T5 typically retails for less than $100, striking a nice balance between functionality and affordability without entering premium smart-thermostat price territory. While a little more costly, this is one of those upgrades that pays for itself over time, so it's worth the investment.
Pelonis Oil-Filled Radiant Electric Space Heater
Up next is the Pelonis 1,500-Watt Oil-Filled Radiant Electric Space Heater. It earns its spot because the oil-filled heater delivers steady, whole-room warmth without pumping dry air around, making spaces feel cozy instead of stuffy. It features an adjustable thermostat along with built-in safety protections like tip-over and overheat shutoff. These features help homeowners use it more confidently in a bedroom, drafty living room, or other preferred area.
The quiet operation is a big plus, especially if you plan to use it while working or sleeping. Built-in wheels make it easy to move from room to room, and the compact design stores neatly when winter ends. Home Depot often sells it for around $65, making it an affordable way to add targeted heat without overworking the whole-house system and subsequently paying more on energy bills.
Kidde 10-Year Battery Carbon Monoxide Detector with Digital Display
For many, winter means sealed windows, roaring furnaces, and cozy fireplaces. While all these things can provide great comfort and warmth, they can also accidentally elevate carbon monoxide risk without homeowners even noticing. That's exactly why the Kidde 10-Year Battery Carbon Monoxide Detector with Digital Display is such a smart stock-up item at Home Depot.
This long-life CO detector has a sealed, 10-year battery built right in, which means there's a simple one-time installation, and then you can forget about swapping batteries every season. The front-facing digital display shows real-time CO levels and lets you quickly verify that everything is safe, even in the middle of the night. Fitting cleanly on a wall or tabletop, this model typically sells for just under $50, which is a small price for peace of mind during months when combustion appliances run hardest.
HDX FPR 9 Pleated Furnace Air Filter
A furnace is really the engine driving indoor comfort during winter, and like any engine, it performs best when its air filter is clean. That's where the HDX FPR 9 Pleated Furnace Air Filter (3-Pack) belongs on our smart homeowners' winter checklist. These pleated filters strike a balance between airflow and particulate capture. This helps keep dust, pollen, and pet dander from circulating through a home while also protecting the furnace's internal components.
During months of heavy use, it's easy for filters to clog and restrict airflow, which makes heaters work harder and can bump up energy bills quite considerably. Stocking up with a three-pack means being ready to swap filters at regular intervals without scrambling midway through the season. At Home Depot, this pack typically runs in the low-$20 range, making it both an affordable and effective way to maintain heating efficiency.
DAP Dynaflex 230 Premium Elastomeric Exterior Sealant
While cracks and gaps around windows, doors, and trim might seem harmless in the warmer months, they become much more serious once winter hits. These openings act as expressways for cold air and moisture, which is why the DAP Dynaflex 230 Premium Elastomeric Exterior Sealant makes a smart addition to any winter prep list. It's a versatile, paintable sealant that stays flexible as temperatures fluctuate, so it won't crack when wood or siding expands and contracts. It bonds to wood, metal, brick, and more, creating a weather-tight seal that keeps drafts out and heated air in.
That translates to better comfort and less strain on an HVAC system during the coldest months. Application is forgiving, even for DIYers: Just cut the tip, smooth it with a tool or finger, and you're done. At Home Depot, a tube runs in the low-to-mid-$6 range, making it an easy and budget-friendly upgrade.
Avalanche Fiberglass Handle Roof Snow Removal System
The next item on our list is particularly beneficial after heavy snowfall. Snow on the roof is a whole different challenge from snow on the ground, so don't break out the shovel. Instead, it might be worth considering the Avalanche 16 ft. Fiberglass Handle Roof Snow Removal System. It's one of those tools that feels indispensable once you've used it a few times. It combines a long fiberglass extension pole with a wide poly scoop head to help pull heavy, compacted snow off the roof before it becomes an issue.
It's not about aesthetics; too much rooftop snow can lead to ice dams, excess weight load, and even interior leaks if moisture backs up under shingles. The lightweight yet sturdy handle lets you stay safely on the ground while reaching high to clear heavily built-up areas. At Home Depot, this system sells for about $157, which might seem steep until homeowners consider the potential cost of roof repairs or water damage. For snow-prone regions, this proactive tool helps keep winter from causing some seriously costly repairs.
ECOS Pet-Safe Ice Melt Compound
Many homeowners can relate to nearly slipping and falling on their own driveways when snow and ice are heavy. That's why the ECOS Pet-Safe Ice Melt Compound deserves a place in our savvy homeowners' winter gear list. Traditional rock salt can corrode concrete and sting the paws of pets, but this formula is engineered to melt ice effectively while being gentler on furry friends, plants, and hard surfaces. It works at lower temperatures as well, helping break the bond between snow, ice, and pavement so you spend less time chipping away at slick spots.
Application is easy: Just sprinkle it over walkways, steps, and driveways before or after a storm. A difference in traction is almost immediately noticeable. Home Depot sells the compound for under $17, which feels reasonable for peace of mind and safer winter mobility. Don't slip or make pets uncomfortable by skipping this.
Amerimax Home Products Lock-In Metal Mesh Gutter Guard
Clogged gutters can be an unbelievable headache in the wintertime, leading to ice dams, overflowing water, and soggy foundations. The Amerimax Home Products Lock-In Metal Mesh Gutter Guard is the kind of durable upgrade smart homeowners get at Home Depot before the first freeze. It's a metal mesh screen that fits into most standard gutters, blocking leaves, needles, and debris while still letting rain and melting snow flow through. By keeping gutters clear, homeowners reduce the risk of ice building up along the roof edge and forming stubborn dams that push water back under shingles.
The lock-in design of the gutter guard snaps securely into place without much fuss or need for tools. Each 3-foot section sells for just a few dollars, making it easy to outfit an entire home without blowing the budget. It's a modest buy that pays off in fewer clogs, less maintenance, and a better-protected roofline.
Ryobi 40V Portable Power Source Inverter
Portable backup power is one of the best and most practical tools to have in the wintertime, and you'll be glad to have it when you truly need it. A great option is the Ryobi 40V 1800-Watt Portable Battery Inverter Power Station. It taps into Ryobi's 40V battery ecosystem to deliver clean, quiet energy for essentials during outages. The product can charge phones and laptops, run lights, or even power a small fridge when the grid is down. It also doubles as a four-port charger for 40V batteries and lets users monitor output via its built-in display. With no fumes or gasoline storage hassle, it's ideal for indoor or garage setups when storms knock out power.
At Home Depot, this unit typically costs around $990, which might feel like a considerable investment. However, it's important to remember that this is a strategic hedge against winter blackouts and unexpected outages. For homeowners who want serious emergency preparedness without the fumes and noise of a gas generator, it's a sensible option to consider.
HDX 16/3 Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord
Long cords make the list because they're crucial in winter for heaters, lights, snow blowers, and holiday decor. All of these items need to be reached, and that's why the HDX 50 ft. 16/3 Light Duty Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord is a smart and frankly underrated homeowner essential. The 50-foot cord gives users the freedom to run power exactly where it's needed, whether it's heating a garage workstation, plugging in a heated hose, or lighting up a walkway on a dark and icy evening.
It's rated for 13 amps and 125 volts, which means it can handle everyday loads comfortably, and the light-duty design stays flexible in colder temperatures. Its durable, weather-resistant jacket even holds up around the driveway, porch, or backyard workshop. At Home Depot, it usually sells for about $20, which is a small price for that extra reach and peace of mind during the height of winter.
Rutland Creosote Chimney Cleaning Remover
Many homeowners forget about creosote buildup when they have a fireplace and use it frequently during winter. This becomes more than just a nuisance; it's actually a legitimate safety risk. That's where the Rutland Creosote Remover 2 lb. Tub earns its place on a smart homeowners' winter prep shelf. This granular treatment works by turning sticky, tar-like creosote into a brushable powder when added to a hot fire, reducing buildup and making routine chimney maintenance easier. Keeping creosote in check is critical because excessive buildup can lead to chimney fires and can drastically reduce heating efficiency when peak performance is needed from a wood-burning setup.
The product, like many on this list, has a straightforward application as well. Specialized tools or skills aren't needed; just add a scoop or two to a fire periodically throughout the winter and let chemistry do the work. At roughly $18, it's an affordable way to enhance fireplace safety and performance while keeping the budget focused mostly on Christmas gifts from Home Depot.
Frost King Outdoor Faucet Cover
Cold spells during winter can also be detrimental to outdoor spigots, leading to leaks or costly repairs in spring. The Frost King Outdoor Faucet Cover can help prevent that. It's basically just a foam-and-nylon cover that slips over standard outdoor faucets to create an insulating barrier between frigid air and plumbing. Installation takes seconds thanks to a lightweight design and drawstring closure, making it one of the easiest and cheapest seasonal add-ons, even for first-time homeowners.
Despite its low profile, it can make a meaningful difference during overnight freezes, especially in climates where cold weather can be sudden and unpredictable. At Home Depot, the cover typically sells for around $5. Sure, it's a small upgrade, but don't put it on the back burner because of that. It can truly prevent cracked fittings, surprise leaks, and repair bills.
Ridgid 5.0 Peak HP Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
Last up on our list of smart buys for the winter months at Home Depot is the Ridgid 4 Gal. 5.0 Peak HP Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum. It's a compact but powerful workhorse that handles whatever winter brings, whether it's liquid slush from boots and shovels, spilled salt granules, or water tracked in from thaw cycles. Its wet/dry capability means you don't have to worry about switching tools, as it handles both without any hold-ups. The built-in carry handle and roomy 4-gallon tank make it easy to reposition and empty, and Ridgid's reputation for durability means it's a tool you won't outgrow after one season.
At Home Depot, this model typically sells for around $90, which feels like a bargain for something that can save time and frustration all winter long. It's another underrated, practical purchase that can make all the difference.
Methodology
To compile this list, we focused on practical winter-preparedness items that are available directly from Home Depot, either in person or online. These products address real cold-weather problems homeowners face each year. Each was chosen based on a mix of customer ratings, reliability, safety certifications, seasonal relevance, and long-term value. We also prioritized solutions that help prevent costly damage, like frozen pipes, drafts, and ice buildup, while enhancing comfort, efficiency, and safety during colder months. We drew on first-hand experience where applicable; otherwise, we selected well-reviewed, widely available items from trusted brands that offer ease of installation and strong performance for the average homeowner.