Heating Your Home Can Get Expensive - Here's The Best Time Of Day To Turn It On To Save Money

For much of the country, cool autumn weather has taken hold, and winter is right around the corner. Your mind may be consumed with thoughts of turkey and festive decorations, but many of us have to juggle higher heating bills along with our winter celebrations. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, heating our living spaces accounts for more than 40% of residential energy consumption. It costs us more to stay warm than it does to run the air conditioning or power all of our appliances and electronics.

If you were hoping for relief this winter as grocery bills soar, well, we have bad news for you. According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, home heating costs are expected to surge by more than 7% on average, outpacing inflation. And homes that heat with electricity are expected to be hit the hardest. This can be a tough message to hear when people are already struggling, and many areas of the U.S. are bracing for a colder-than-average winter. To help keep the heating bill down, you should learn when and how to adjust your thermostat. Many of us likely turn down our heat at night or when we're not home, but there are other tricks that will help you maximize your energy savings.