Expecting Snow? Here's The Best Time To Break Out The Shovel

Snow in the winter often meant a day away from school, snowball fights, and snow angels. As we get older, though, those pesky life responsibilities start to pile up around us. If heavy snowfall is a common occurrence where you live in the winter, it's more likely to mean difficulty getting the car started, the hard reality of getting all that snow out of the way of your driveway in the first place, and the frequent dangers that can come along with shoveling snow. In December 2019, The Washington Post reported that approximately 100 deaths in the United States were caused by shoveling snow. The primary cause of these deaths is heart attacks, the outlet explains. The hard work, coupled with potentially freezing conditions, can make the activity particularly dangerous, as it strains the heart and puts you at risk of other conditions, such as hypothermia, too.

As such, the National Safety Council highlights the importance of lifting with your legs, not overfilling a shovel, and, where possible, 'leading' the snow with the shovel rather than lifting it high. It's a job that's best completed as efficiently as possible, with you exposed to the elements for as short a time as possible, without overexertion. The key, then, is to shovel at the best time. This time will depend on factors such as the condition of the snow in your area, the schedules of local plowing, and how capable you are with a shovel in the first place. All of these things are vital concerns for your safety and that of your family, so let's take a closer look at how they might affect the job at hand. After all, while there are some valuable uses for snow shovels when it isn't snowing, this is their time to shine.