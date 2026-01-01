5 Classic Cars From The 1950s With High Resale Value

Chevrolet's first attempt at making a dedicated sports car paved the way for American sports cars to come, but the company didn't get the formula entirely right the first time around. When the C1 first launched in 1953, it featured a six-cylinder engine rather than its now-customary V8, and it took famed engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov to convince GM bosses that the car needed two additional cylinders.

In 1955, the first V8-powered Corvette debuted, with Arkus-Duntov immediately setting out to prove its worth by entering it into national motorsports events, including the hill climb at Pikes Peak, where it set a new record. Over the following years, Chevrolet continued to tweak the C1 to appeal to changing buyer tastes, gradually giving the car more power over the course of its production run.

Everyone has their own opinion on which generation of the Corvette represents the peak of the model, but for plenty of enthusiasts, the original is still the best. Collectors looking to buy their own will need a suitably healthy bank balance, since Classic data shows the average sale price for the model has remained high over the past year. At the time of writing, the average C1 sells for $106,203. A batch of ultra-high value C1 Corvettes sold at a single Barrett-Jackson auction early in 2025, which pushed the car's average price particularly high for a short period of time. However, year-over-year, the C1 has still appreciated in value in the 12 months leading up to December 2025, according to Classic data.