Every Ikea Air Purifier You Can Buy In 2026, Ranked By Price
Breathing air filled with dust, tobacco smoke, and pollen can be hazardous to health, especially for those diagnosed with allergies or breathing problems. To resolve this, people often utilize air purifiers that can filter the air inside their living spaces. These purifiers can make breathing easier and bring down the impact of certain allergies.
Ikea, a global hub for home goods, sells several air purifiers. These units aren't just stylish — they also offer excellent function in addition to maintaining the aesthetic look of your house's interior. Although the store doesn't have a huge variety of air purifiers to pick from, what it offers has garnered some pretty positive reviews from buyers. To that end, we've gathered some info on every Ikea air purifier you can buy in 2026, ranked by price — going from lowest to highest to fit every budget. A word on cost as well: If you're wondering if cheap air purifiers work as well as more expensive ones, you might be surprised. Just because it's inexpensive doesn't mean it can't clean the air in your room. As long as you place your air purifier in a spot where airflow isn't obstructed by furniture or other objects, you can make the most out of just about any unit.
Uppåtvind Air Purifier
Thanks to its compact and discreet design, you can place the Uppåtvind Air Purifier in any corner of the room without it appearing odd, unusual, or out of place. There are three fan settings that you can choose from, with the unit delivering 18 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of clean air on the lowest speed and 55 CFM at the highest. Capable of being stood upright or laid on its side, this air purifier is perfect for rooms as large as of 75 square feet, where it's optimized to completely filter the air five times an hour to remove small particles and allergens. You can then use the integrated handle to transport it to a different room for more targeted filtering. You can also store the unit's power cord in a specifically dedicated side slot to avoid clutter. Additionally, it features an LED light indicator so you know when the filters require cleaning or changing.
Available for $49.99, the Uppåtvind Air Purifier has garnered an average rating of 4.6 stars across 268 reviews. You would be forgiven if you had your doubts about how efficient such an inexpensive air purifier like this is, but Ikea's reviews mention specifically how well this one functions; one buyer even commented on how well it handles tobacco smoke.
Förnuftig Air Purifier
Small living quarters like apartments and tiny homes often mean there's a higher demand for space-saving gadgets. If your own space is at a premium but you still want to get an air purifier, the Förnuftig Air Purifier is a great option. This unit comes with both a handle and a floor stand, allowing you to either hang it on a wall or set it in an unobtrusive corner. This $79.99 air purifier includes a particle filter that can eliminate about 99.5% of small airborne particles in rooms between 85 and 105 square feet. The Förnuftig features three fan speeds, including a sleep mode for low-noise operation. User reviews back up how quiet it is, which is part of why this product has a rating of 4.3 stars.
As with the Uppåtvind, the Förnuftig Air Purifier also features an LED light indicator for the filter. The unit also accepts gas filters (sold separately) to help remove unpleasant odors from the air; with both filters installed, the Förnuftig's clean air delivery rate is 70 CFM on high and 11 CFM on low.
Starkvind Air Purifier
The Starkvind Air Purifier is a clear standout, as it previously made our list of 5 useful USB gadgets from Ikea thanks to its strong capabilities. The Starkvind includes options for adjusting different settings like as fan speed manually across five levels; you can also set it to automatically detect the number of particles in the surrounding air, letting it choose its own fan speed. In addition, you can control its operation remotely via the Ikea Home app, as it integrates into Ikea's Dirigera smart home hub.
The Starkvind features an LED light indicator that you can turn off at night so it doesn't bother you while you sleep. Its particle filter is well-equipped to get rid of tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen, as it shares a 99.5% efficiency with the Förnuftig Air Purifier. It's got a solid of 4.4 stars on Ikea's site, with multiple customers mentioning that it helped with their allergies. The unit's sleek design was also appreciated, though some did complain that the purifier could sometimes become annoyingly loud at medium or high fan speeds.
Ikea does stand by its products, though — purchasing this unit entitles you to a low-price guarantee. If the price drops within 90 days of you buying the Starkvind, the retailer will reimburse you for the difference if you're an Ikea Family loyalty club member. Additionally, Ikea Family is free to sign up, so there's practically no downside on this one. Considering this air purifier costs a pretty penny at $199.99, having that extra guarantee is a nice touch.
Starkvind Table With Air Purifier
The Starkvind Table With Air Purifier does what it says on the tin — it combines the well-regarded Starkvind Air purifier with a table featuring Ikea's iconic design aesthetic. It's a rather creative mash-up that made our list of the best smart home devices from Ikea; where else can you get an item that serves as a table to place things on while also having a built-in air purifier to keep the surrounding air clean? Since it's got a Starkvind inside it, this piece of furniture matches its capabilities like its variable fan speeds with optional automatic operation. Unlike the standalone Starkvind, though, users have said the noise problem is much less of an issue — likely because the table muffles the sound of the fan.
But let's talk about aesthetics. Thanks to a design that includes multiple ways to hide the purifier unit's cable, such as in one of the table's legs, you get a clean, uncluttered look. With an average buyer rating of 4.6 stars — even higher than the base Starkvind model — customers reported it to be a practical table for their lounge and sitting room, lauding its elegant style and purifying power. This is a perfect option if you don't want to ruin the look of your space with bulky floor-mounted air purifiers. You can buy it for $249.99; if you're looking for an air purifier under $500, the Starkvind Table is a clear contender.