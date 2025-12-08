5 Actually-Useful USB Gadgets From Ikea (According To User Reviews)
Ikea is your hub for finding some of the most stylish and reliable pieces of furniture for your home, as well as accessories, kitchenware, and various kinds of gadgets that will prove handy around the house. In fact, the home goods retailer offers much more than many think, like a collection of Ikea home improvement tools you might not even know about. More than that, though, is the wide variety of USB gadgets that Ikea offers. These tools can be useful in increasing connectivity in your home; you can plug these devices into your laptops, smartphones, power banks, and more to make it easier to charge your devices or simply transfer data between them.
We picked some of the top-rated USB gadgets on Ikea that are actually useful. Examples include a USB charger that can boost up three devices at a time or a USB LED lamp that you can plug into your laptop for instant illumination. An additional bonus is that all the included gadgets we found are fairly cheap, priced no more than $40. The only exception to this was the Starkvind Air Purifier, as it offers some advanced features like smart home connectivity. So, pick out the gadget that will actually help make things easier and more convenient around your home.
Smahågel 3-Port USB Charger
The Smahågel USB Charger comes with three USB-A ports where you can plug in your smartphone, tablets, smartwatches, and more for a complete recharge — up to three at a time. The maximum output per port is 2.4A and 12W to provide the right amount of power for your devices (the total output is 17W). In addition, don't worry about safety as it comes with protection against over-current, short-circuit, and overheating to stay by your side for a long period.
Rated at an overall 4.5 out of 5 at Ikea, users appreciate it for its appearance, ease of installation, quality, and performance. Many individuals mentioned that it is small and lightweight, which further makes it easy to carry along when going on long trips. Furthermore, the adapter features a slim body design, so it leaves enough space for plugging in other devices into electrical outlets without blocking nearby others.
Jansjö LED USB Lamp
You can use this handy lamp when you're working or reading late night and don't want to disturb your partner by turning on the room lights. The Jansjö LED USB Lamp works by connecting to a USB-A input port on your laptop or any other compatible power source to brighten up the area with a warm, white 2,700 Kelvin intensity light. However, it is dimmable, so you can adjust the brightness per your need. Ikea says the LED bulb can last for around 25,000 hours and uses 85% lesser energy compared to incandescent bulbs, taking it easy on your electricity bills. The overall design is slim with a flexible arm, which can be adjusted in any direction and angle you want to illuminate the target area. Possessing a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Ikea, it's served as a versatile lamp for users, illuminating their keyboard, work desk, and more.
Skotat Extension Cord
Designed with a minimal outlook and a unique green color that's not commonly seen in power strips, the Skotat Extension Cord is useful and trendy at the same time. It has a trio of three-prong AC outlets and two USB type C outlets to charge your smart devices. The USB-C delivers 45W of power when using just one port and 22W when both ports are in use simultaneously. The extension cord's USB-C outlets also support quick charging for your smartphones and laptops; however, the overall speed depends on your device and its power requirements. For maximum performance, Ikea recommends that you ensure that the extension cord's power cable is not coiled during use, as this can negatively affect the charging speed and quality.
Apart from this, this extension cord works best between a temperature range of 32 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal performance. Additionally, it offers safety features to defend against overheating, short-circuits, and over-current, providing stress-free use. Another good part here is the shape of the outlet block — it has a unique triangular body that makes it easy to fit into the corner of your desk or for mounting conveniently under your work table. Ikea even includes a set of non-slip thermoplastic (TPE) plugs to keep the unit from sliding around when placed on flat surfaces.
Lånespelare Ring Lamp With Phone Holder
The humble ring lamp is almost a necessity for today's social media influencers. The Lånespelare Ring Lamp is up to the challenge for anyone who wants to appear in front of their smartphone camera, as it's capable of producing two shades of light — warm white with an intensity of 2,700 Kelvin and cool white with an intensity of 6,500 Kelvin. This makes it easy to shoot high-quality videos and photos, no matter what light conditions you're working with. Additionally, these LED lights are dimmable in case you don't want your digital work to look too bright or washed out. Moreover, as it uses the same types of bulb that Ikea's Jansjö light does, it likewise offers up to 25,000 hours of illumination; this means your purchase can last through innumerable recordings.
In addition to the lamp itself, you also get a sturdy phone holder for stable, hands-free video shooting. The arms of both the lamp and mobile phone holder feature 360-degree rotation for adjusting the angle in any direction you want. Also, the mount's silicone rubber grip firmly holds your phone in place to prevent accidental falls. This makes it a practical Ikea tech gadget for home office setups that include lots of video shoots and photography.
One caveat, though: There's no included USB charger. Ikea recommends pairing it with its affordable, highly-rated Smahågel 3-port charger, which also made this list.
Starkvind Air Purifier
The Starkvind Air Purifier is here to improve the air quality inside your home, especially if you have smokers in your household. The device offers an automatic mode where it detects the harmful particles in the air on its own and removes them by choosing one of five fan speeds without your input. Ikea says its air purifier is certified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, backing up its credibility in getting rid of unwanted particles like tobacco smoke, pollen, and dust. One unit can cover an area of around 215 square feet, and you can place multiple units to cover a larger space. Ikea also offers a gas filter for the unit (sold separately) for removing unpleasant smells or airborne pollutants from sources like cleaning supplies and offgassing fabric.
Moreover, this gadget connects with Ikea's Dirigeria Hub (a smart home hub to manage all your smart home devices) to work with the Ikea Home App, allowing you to remotely control the fan's speed, monitor air quality, set timers, and more. Pairing it with the app also lets you manage its operation using voice assistants like Apple Home and Alexa. Meanwhile, if you're wondering how you'll know when the filters need changing, no worries — there's an LED light that turns on whenever the filter becomes dirty and needs a replacement. On an average, one filter can give up to six months of operation, making it a great choice for anyone looking for an air purifier for under $500.
Methodology
The USB gadgets we included in this list proved to be useful for a large majority of buyers on Ikea, earning them all an overall rating of at least 4.4 out of 5. Each product in the list has been purchased by at least 100 individuals. Most of these buyers had positive things to say about the functionality of each item, such as using the USB lamp to light up the keyboard when working during nighttime. Apart from checking the reviews, we also evaluated if there were any common complaints associated with the product that could offer doubts regarding its quality. We're happy to report that none of these USB gadgets have any such recurring issues.