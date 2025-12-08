5 Actually-Useful USB Gadgets From Ikea (According To User Reviews)

Ikea is your hub for finding some of the most stylish and reliable pieces of furniture for your home, as well as accessories, kitchenware, and various kinds of gadgets that will prove handy around the house. In fact, the home goods retailer offers much more than many think, like a collection of Ikea home improvement tools you might not even know about. More than that, though, is the wide variety of USB gadgets that Ikea offers. These tools can be useful in increasing connectivity in your home; you can plug these devices into your laptops, smartphones, power banks, and more to make it easier to charge your devices or simply transfer data between them.

We picked some of the top-rated USB gadgets on Ikea that are actually useful. Examples include a USB charger that can boost up three devices at a time or a USB LED lamp that you can plug into your laptop for instant illumination. An additional bonus is that all the included gadgets we found are fairly cheap, priced no more than $40. The only exception to this was the Starkvind Air Purifier, as it offers some advanced features like smart home connectivity. So, pick out the gadget that will actually help make things easier and more convenient around your home.