5 SUVs That Deserve To Have A Manual Transmission

It's no secret that the manual transmission is going the way of the dodo. Fewer and fewer vehicles have one these days, and most modern manual transmissions are housed in sedans. We think that's unfair, because there are genuine benefits to driving a manual transmission. It's more engaging for the driver, which cuts down on distracted driving. You also get more control, a more fun driving experience, and these days, better theft protection: A lot of potential car thieves have no idea how to drive a stick.

Of all the vehicle types without a manual transmission, the crossover SUV market is arguably the worst off of the bunch. As of this writing, only two mainstream SUVs even have a manual transmission, and they are the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco. Both of those models are off-road focused, and stick shifts give you more control over power while rock climbing. That means there are no mainstream SUVs with a stick for on-road enthusiasts, although some have paddle shifters. These are better than nothing, but they just aren't the same.

So, in a fantasy world where we could just snap our fingers and bring new stick shift SUVs into existence, which ones would be the best choice? There are plenty of answers, but there are some SUVs that would be arguably better off with a manual option than without one, either for off-roading like the Bronco and Wrangler, or just because it would be a ton of fun to drive.