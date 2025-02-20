Are All Subarus AWD? If Not, Which Models Have A Different Drivetrain?

Subaru and all-wheel drive (AWD) are a staple pairing that has existed since 1972, when the Subaru Leone wagon first featured a part-time AWD setup as an optional extra. In 1986, Subaru began offering a full-time four-wheel drive system, which pairs the automaker's longitudinally-mounted boxer engine with a symmetrical drivetrain.

A year after debuting the full-time AWD, the Japanese automaker again introduced an electronically controlled version of the AWD system on the Subaru XT. The full-time AWD system is based around a limited-slip differential that continuously sends power to all four wheels simultaneously, so if one or more wheels lose grip, the other wheels can still move the vehicle forward. By this time, AWD was widely available across the lineup, but didn't come as standard on all Subaru vehicles until 1996. From that moment on, all Subaru models have featured AWD — with the exception of the Subaru BRZ sports car, which is built alongside the Toyota GR86, in collaboration with Toyota.

So, to answer the question, not all Subarus are AWD.

