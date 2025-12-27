4 DeWalt 12V Tools Worth Buying, And 1 To Steer Clear Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Besides the brand's strong overall reputation for quality, one reason DeWalt tools are so common is because of the wide range of trades DeWalt builds hardware for, including carpentry, automotive, electrical, and more. This includes everything from the simplest hand tools to complex, heavy-duty DeWalt power tools that can replace hand tools and allow you to get more work done with less effort.

There are both corded and cordless DeWalt power tools, with its battery-powered options using different power systems, including a line of hefty 60V products. Many of its cordless tools are part of DeWalt's 20V Max line, which are popular because 20V (essentially 18V) tools typically exist in a happy medium between power and portability. You don't need a 60V battery to power a cordless drill, after all.

However, DeWalt 12V devices can still have a place in your toolkit. They're built to be especially portable and their compact size makes them more suitable for use in especially tight places. Plus, there are plenty of tasks that don't require a ton of power — just as you don't need a 60V battery for a power drill, you may not even need a 20V tool if you're only using it for light tasks around your home. Based on reviews and feedback from a variety of different sources, here are four DeWalt 12V tools you may find worth investing in — as well as one you can do without. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.