4 DeWalt 12V Tools Worth Buying, And 1 To Steer Clear Of
Besides the brand's strong overall reputation for quality, one reason DeWalt tools are so common is because of the wide range of trades DeWalt builds hardware for, including carpentry, automotive, electrical, and more. This includes everything from the simplest hand tools to complex, heavy-duty DeWalt power tools that can replace hand tools and allow you to get more work done with less effort.
There are both corded and cordless DeWalt power tools, with its battery-powered options using different power systems, including a line of hefty 60V products. Many of its cordless tools are part of DeWalt's 20V Max line, which are popular because 20V (essentially 18V) tools typically exist in a happy medium between power and portability. You don't need a 60V battery to power a cordless drill, after all.
However, DeWalt 12V devices can still have a place in your toolkit. They're built to be especially portable and their compact size makes them more suitable for use in especially tight places. Plus, there are plenty of tasks that don't require a ton of power — just as you don't need a 60V battery for a power drill, you may not even need a 20V tool if you're only using it for light tasks around your home. Based on reviews and feedback from a variety of different sources, here are four DeWalt 12V tools you may find worth investing in — as well as one you can do without. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Xtreme 12V Max Impact Wrench - BUY
While more powerful, high-torque 20V DeWalt impact wrenches are best for removing lug nuts that are rusted and stuck, most of the time you can get away with using a smaller tool. In fact, it's preferable, since you risk damaging fasteners or your wheels when using too much force. After a blind test of several tools, Popular Mechanics included the Xtreme 12V Max ⅜-inch Impact Wrench (model DCF902F2) on its list of the best cordless impact wrenches and named it as the best compact option, due to its ability to work in confined spaces too small for other powerful options.
It's just over 5 inches long but can generate 1,500 in-lbs of fastening torque and 2,400 in-lbs of breakaway torque. It offers variable speed and can easily be switched between three different modes with an included precision wrench, which will help you deliver the right amount of torque without overtightening. Powered by a brushless motor, it also delivers up to 3,600 impacts per minute and has a no-load speed of 2,850 rpm. Without the battery, it weighs 1.73 lbs, and since it's designed to work in especially tight areas, it has three LED lights built into its nosecone, allowing you to see what you're doing. In addition to the ⅜-inch model, DeWalt also makes a very similar Xtreme 12V Max 1/2-inch Impact Wrench that can be used on larger fasteners when working on brakes, suspension or engine bays, among other tasks.
Amazon sells the DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Impact Wrench Kit, which includes two 2 Ah batteries and a charger, for $179.
Xtreme 12V Max ¼-inch Screwdriver - BUY
Electric screwdrivers typically don't need to be as powerful as drills, making it a great fit for any tool brand's 12V lines. Previously, SlashGear has named the brand's 4V inline model one of the best electric screwdrivers you can buy, but if you're looking for something that has more oomph and uses a pistol-grip design more similar to cordless drills, the DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max ¼-inch Screwdriver (model DCF601B) is an even better option.
Powered by a brushless motor, the tool can produce 200 unit watts out (UWO) and will save you and your wrist a lot of manual rotation. DeWalt says its DCF601B delivers 25% more power than the previous generation, though that's with a slightly larger battery. It's also less than 5 inches long, making it very portable and easier to fasten and loosen screws in compact spaces. After getting some hands-on time with the product, Pro Tool Reviews gave the DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max ¼-inch Screwdriver a very positive review, scoring it 9.2 out of 10. The publication praised its small size and lightweight design, as well as its included LED worklight and 15+1 clutch settings. It also called the tool "an excellent choice for cabinetry and woodworking, where control is more important than flat-out speed," noting that it was most useful for precision fastening and light drilling in tight spaces. The review didn't find any drawbacks to the tool, either.
The Xtreme 12V Max ¼-inch Screwdriver is available for $99 at Lowe's.
Xtreme 12V Max One-Handed Reciprocating Saw - BUY
It's hard to do any woodworking or carpentry with just one type of saw. For example, there are times where a reciprocating saw is more useful than a jigsaw and vice-versa. There are also occasions where you may prefer a one-handed recip saw over one that requires both your hands. You have more control and power when gripping a saw with both, but a one-handed Sawzall can be great when making small, quick cuts or working overhead.
The DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max One-Handed Reciprocating Saw (model DCS312) has a subcompact design that may have some skeptics. This is one reason Tool Review Zone put the tool to the test, using it until its battery died to cut through wood, metal, and wood with metal in it. By the end of the test, the reviewer came away impressed with its build quality, comfortable handling, convenient worklight, and — most importantly — its functionality. They concluded that "for the power that it produces for being so small and lightweight, it's really impressive." The battery lasted for roughly 25 minutes. In addition to wood and metal, the saw can be used on PVC, conduit, and electrical metallic tubing (EMT). It utilizes a brushless motor and can generate up to 2,800 strokes per minute. Even with this power, it weighs just a little over 3 pounds and is just over a foot long from front to back, making it practical to use and control with just one hand.
The DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max One-Handed Reciprocating Saw Kit, which includes a 3 Ah battery, charger, two blades, and tool bag, is available at Acme Tools for $199.
Xtreme 12V Max ⅜-inch Hammer Drill - BUY
While you may not want to use a DeWalt hammer drill as a regular cordless drill, there are plenty of cases where the former is better suited than the latter. Hammer drills typically require more force, so you may be surprised to see a 12V option on this list. But, after trying DeWalt's Xtreme 12V Max ⅜-inch Hammer Drill (model DCD706F2), Man Caver Tools found the tool to be powerful enough to justify owning one. The review notes that, while the 12V model won't be enough for professional-grade projects, it has what it takes for DIYers.
They tested the drill on wood and concrete with different bits, finding that it had a decent amount of power despite its smaller size. The brushless tool generates 250 uwo and up to 25,000 blows per minute. Two speed settings are available, with the low having a no load speed of 0-425 rpm and the high offering 0-1,500 rpm. It's equipped with a 15+2 clutch, as well as an LED foot light. Man Caver Tools found that the lower setting struggled with cement but that the higher setting could drill all the way through in 35 seconds. However, the flute needed to be cleared out more than once to do so, though the reviewer notes that for a 12V tool that's not much of a surprise. Overall, they found that the hammer drill was "awesome" and "did a fantastic job" without overheating.
DeWalt offers both ⅜-inch and ½-inch models of the tool. The DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max 1/2-inch Hammer Drill Kit, which includes an 8 Ah battery, charger, side handle, belt clip, and tool bag, is available from Lowe's for $329.
12V/20V Max Bluetooth Jobsite Radio - AVOID
Going through professional reviews, user feedback, and online discussions, it's hard to find any DeWalt 12V tools that are generally unliked. However, there's one product in the line that's not really worth buying — the 12V/20V Max Bluetooth Jobsite Radio. Multiple major tool companies offer radios, but they're often much more expensive than options from tech and audio brands.
Jobsite radios are built to be especially durable and withstand harsher working conditions, but if you've got a small, cheap Bluetooth speaker, you can likely put it somewhere relatively safe and it wouldn't be the end of the world if you needed to replace it. There is an advantage to jobsite radios in that they use the same batteries as your power tools, so you'll always have one on hand. DeWalt's hybrid radio can run on either its 12V or 20V batteries. However, you'll likely want to save those batteries for the tools themselves and these days it's usually not hard recharging a Bluetooth speaker via USB.
On top of that, DeWalt's 12V/20V Max Bluetooth Jobsite Radio (model DCR028B) doesn't seem to be very good. Based on dozens of reviews, it has a poor overall user rating on the manufacturer's website, unlike most other 12V tools. Users on r/DeWalt don't have kind words for it either, with one saying it's "garbage if you want good sound quality. Good if you want a durable noise maker." Another says its "antennas are terrible" and there are reports of its speakers crackling. However, the radio has its defenders, with some highlighting the convenience of its power source and finding the audio to be "pretty good." Perhaps the only reason you might buy the product then is if you're shopping for the best gifts for DeWalt superfans.
How these DeWalt tools were evaluated
Various metrics anyone considering buying power tools would be interested in were considered when evaluating the DeWalt 12V tools included on this list. These metrics include performance and functionality, battery life, build quality, portability, and more. To get an idea of what these tools offer when it comes to these metrics, a variety of different firsthand sources were examined.
This includes user ratings and reviews from DeWalt's website and retailer product pages, like Lowe's and Amazon, with the recommended tools all having strong average customer scores. The experience and opinions of users expressed in online discussions, including redditors posting on r/DeWalt, were also taken into account. Professional reviews from experts who tested the tools were also referenced, including Pro Tool Reviews and Popular Mechanics. Videos of actual hands-on testing and conclusions made by those doing the testing were researched, including from channels Man Caver Tools and Tool Review Zone.