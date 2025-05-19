Which DeWalt Impact Wrench Is The Best For Removing Lug Nuts?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt ranks among the top brands of cordless impact wrenches with several models aimed at providing the most power in a package that fits your needs. However, if we're specifically asking which is the best model for removing lug nuts, then the only metric that matters is power.

The power of an impact wrench is measured in torque, but there are two kinds of torque that are important for impact wrenches. The first is fastening torque, the amount of rotational force applied to a fastener, nut or bolt, as it is being tightened. The other, breakaway torque, is the amount of force required to move a fastener from its tightened position, think of breaking the seal on a pickle jar lid or removing a stubborn lug nut from your wheel.

To help understand how torque is measured, we'll use pound-feet (or foot-pounds) as our baseline, although inch-pounds is another common unit of measure in the United States. One foot-pound can be described as one pound of force on a 12-inch (one foot) long lever, such as a breaker bar, ratchet, or wrench. 100 pound-feet (lb-ft) could be 100 pounds on a one-foot lever, or 50 pounds on a lever two feet long.

The DeWalt impact wrench with the most breakaway torque is the ¾-inch drive High Torque DCF964 with 1,900 lb-ft of breakaway torque. However, that much torque has the potential to destroy the lug nuts on most passenger vehicles, so let's look at it closer, and also some other options.