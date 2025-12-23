5 Cars To Consider Instead Of The Lexus GX550

the Lexus GX has become one of the most interesting SUVs on the market since its introduction back in 2003. It combines Toyota's impressive off-road DNA with contemporary Lexus refinement and is sized in a sweet spot for many SUV buyers. It's been this way since the original GX 470, and the legacy lives on via the third-generation GX 550 that debuted for the 2024 model year. Lexus currently offers six different variants of the GX550: Premium, Luxury, and Overtrail trims as well as 'plus' variants of each. The base-level Premium version starts at $66,935 plus the standard array of tax, title, and dealership fees and the flagship Overtrail+ sets you back $82,045 plus those same bumps.

All GX550 variants come with a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system and SlashGear's review of the 2024 Lexus GX550 concluded that its 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque help make it "the best of old-school and new-school SUVs in one capable package." There are plenty of other enticing SUVs in its price range, but a GX comparison shopper will want off-road capability, up-to-date features, and refinement and reliability that challenge those of Lexus' luxury SUV. Here are the most formidable challengers to the Lexus GX 550 we could find, including a couple of its Toyota cousins.