This Is The Least Satisfying Car Or SUV Model You Could Buy (According To Consumer Reports)
Short of going around and asking everybody you meet what they think of their car, it can be quite difficult to ascertain which models are most satisfying to own, and which are the least. Fortunately, you need not do that, as Consumer Reports (CR) has done the leg work for you, by analyzing tons of data from a recent survey.
CR awarded each model with an "Owner Satisfaction Score," which was established by asking existing owners whether or not they would definitely buy the same car again. CR's findings turned up some surprises, such as the Mercedes C-Class and powerful Mazda CX-90 PHEV, although the "winner" for least satisfying car to own falls a little closer to home. It is the Jeep Grand Cherokee, specifically the 4xe plug-in hybrid model, of which only a small majority of its owners would buy the same car again. All-in, it was an embarrassing day out for Jeep in the CR office, as the Compass takes the second spot, with an Owner Satisfaction Score just marginally better than that of the Grand Cherokee 4xe.
We test-drove the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe back in 2022, and while we certainly came across our fair share of short-comings with the model, overall we concluded it was a decent performer with a comfortable interior and an impressive amount of tech. However, clearly living with the car is an altogether different matter, so what are owners of the 4xe finding to grumble out, and why wouldn't they revisit the model?
Here's what owners have to say
Staggeringly, across a total of 42 reviews, owners have rated the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe at just 2.2 stars out of five on Edmunds. Just 14% of owners opted to provide a top rating, while an eye-opening 50% decided that one star was enough. The main issues experienced by owners are excessive engine noise, transmission issues, and electric mode playing up during cold weather. In addition, a smattering of recalls and constant dealership visits have ruined the ownership experience for many, while others simply feel the Jeep is far too overpriced for the quality of the product.
Further investigation shows that, after being faced with seven customer reports, 10 warranty claims, and six field reports, Jeep decided to recall over 12,000 2022 4xe models in relation to a transmission error which could lead to the vehicle stalling. While some might say it's positive to see Jeep taking action, it's clear that the faults being present in the first place is a disappointment to owners. Especially considering the model currently costs from $60,490, before destination fees and other charges.
This is not a cheap vehicle, but owners just are not getting a premium ownership experience. Furthermore, the Grand Cherokee as a whole, but 4xe models in particular, are poor performers when it comes to retaining a strong resale value. The electrified SUV loses huge chunks of its value over the course of just a few years, which will be like rubbing salt into the wound for owners after struggling with the aforementioned issues during their ownership.