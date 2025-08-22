This Is The Least Satisfying Car Or SUV Model You Could Buy (According To Consumer Reports)

Short of going around and asking everybody you meet what they think of their car, it can be quite difficult to ascertain which models are most satisfying to own, and which are the least. Fortunately, you need not do that, as Consumer Reports (CR) has done the leg work for you, by analyzing tons of data from a recent survey.

CR awarded each model with an "Owner Satisfaction Score," which was established by asking existing owners whether or not they would definitely buy the same car again. CR's findings turned up some surprises, such as the Mercedes C-Class and powerful Mazda CX-90 PHEV, although the "winner" for least satisfying car to own falls a little closer to home. It is the Jeep Grand Cherokee, specifically the 4xe plug-in hybrid model, of which only a small majority of its owners would buy the same car again. All-in, it was an embarrassing day out for Jeep in the CR office, as the Compass takes the second spot, with an Owner Satisfaction Score just marginally better than that of the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

We test-drove the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe back in 2022, and while we certainly came across our fair share of short-comings with the model, overall we concluded it was a decent performer with a comfortable interior and an impressive amount of tech. However, clearly living with the car is an altogether different matter, so what are owners of the 4xe finding to grumble out, and why wouldn't they revisit the model?