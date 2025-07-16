5 Jeep Models With The Worst Resale Value
Jeep's vehicles aren't exactly known for having low depreciation. While you can get some great deals on certain models, with the Jeep Gladiator being a fine pick for a truck with great resale value, others aren't so lucky. This manufacturer ends up falling short of most others in this area, with one of its models ranking as one of the worst-valued vehicles you could possibly get. With the help of five-year estimates from iSeeCars and CarEdge, you'll be able to see just how low your Jeep's value can go.
Of course, not every Jeep is a horrible choice to sell after a while of use. Even the ones on this list can fetch a decent price if they're well-maintained and free of any major issues. However, many models on this list have multiple different versions, and their values can vary greatly from one another. Also, not every source agrees on where these vehicles will end up over time, which can lead to some variance in how easily you could resell your own Jeep.
Wrangler
Depending on who you ask, the Jeep Wrangler's resale value really isn't all too shabby. Places like iSeeCars estimate its resale value at over 60% even when considering its hybrid versions, making it one of the best Jeeps for this purpose outside of the Gladiator. On the other hand, CarEdge estimates its value closer to 45%, putting it much lower in comparison. It's far from the worst value out there, but you might find it difficult to sell a five-year-old Wrangler closer to its original MSRP.
The Wrangler 4xe doesn't have as much luck as the base model. Its value estimates aren't too far off from the regular Wrangler, but it consistently depreciates faster, going as low as 40%. This isn't too surprising, as hybrids tend to hold their value worse than gas-powered vehicles. Either way, while the extra variance could help some sellers get a higher price on their used Wrangler, buyers might be expecting much lower costs for this particular SUV.
Wagoneer
Around two years ago, the Wagoneer was one of five Jeeps that had the best resale value. This unfortunately didn't last, as its current estimates have dropped off quite a bit. At best, it can hold around 53% of its original value after five years, and at worst, it ends up at 45%. This also only applies to the basic Wagoneer and Wagoneer L, with the latter staying closer to 50% on average.
The all-electric Wagoneer S is, predictably, in an even worse situation for resale value. While some measurements put its five-year value at around 50% as well, others predict it to go as low as 40%, drawing some parallels to the Wrangler and its own variants. Unlike the Wrangler, though, it's just not able to reach the same highs after enough time has passed. The gas-powered versions help out a lot for long-term value retention, but a used Wagoneer S won't be very attractive at higher prices.
Grand Wagoneer
The Grand Wagoneer has much less variance in its own resale value, but it never gets higher than 51%. In fact, you're more likely to find it at around 45% or 44%, with the base model faring slightly worse than its larger "L" variant. In this case, the impact is even greater thanks to its MSRP of over $80,000. In the short term, the money it loses after just two years could be used to buy an entire brand-new Wrangler, which is already far from a cheap vehicle.
We previously highlighted the Grand Wagoneer as a new car you'll regret buying when it's time to sell. Compared to its smaller alternatives, the only one that's more likely to end up with worse value is the Wagoneer S. Even then, that model doesn't cost as much brand new, so you aren't likely to lose as much money when putting that one up for sale. While some larger vehicles tend to avoid worse depreciation, the Grand Wagoneer unfortunately falls short of that mark.
Cherokee
There isn't quite as much data on the Jeep Cherokee's resale value, with only an estimate of a little under 50%. Part of the reason for this is likely due to its discontinuation in 2023, with only its larger Grand Cherokee variant sticking around. This also means that its value is only going to worsen over time, since five-year estimates will eventually no longer apply to it. Unless the lineup is relaunched before 2028, even the newest Cherokee will have a hard time keeping over half of its original cost.
Luckily, the Cherokee was a very cheap vehicle back when it was still around. A new 2020 model was only around $25,000, and its prices today are actually quite a bit better than what estimations might imply. Trade-in values aren't quite able to keep up, though, and the most recent 2023 model is already set to lose quite a lot of its original cost. The Jeep Cherokee's time is ticking away, and eventually, even its best resale value will seem abysmal when compared to its competitors.
Grand Cherokee
The Grand Cherokee is Jeep's worst-value vehicle by nearly every metric. While the Grand Cherokee L could still possibly hold over 50% of its resale value, other estimates have that number closer to 42%, putting it below everything except the Wagoneer S and Wrangler 4xe. Other versions of this mid-sized SUV consistently fall under 50%, and in a worst-case scenario, the base model ends up as low as 32%. It can lose as much of its value in two years as a gas-powered Wrangler would in five.
Even the hybrid Grand Cherokee isn't as expensive as the base Grand Wagoneer model, so despite the massive depreciation, you might not lose as much money when selling it. Still, losing close to 70% of your vehicle's original cost isn't going to be a pleasant outcome. You might actually prefer to just squeeze all the life out of it as you can, as the Grand Cherokee has decent reliability. If you don't need to resell your Grand Cherokee right away and you've already owned it for a few years, it's not like you'll miss out on a much higher price if you wait a little longer.