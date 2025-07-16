5 Jeep Models With The Worst Resale Value

Jeep's vehicles aren't exactly known for having low depreciation. While you can get some great deals on certain models, with the Jeep Gladiator being a fine pick for a truck with great resale value, others aren't so lucky. This manufacturer ends up falling short of most others in this area, with one of its models ranking as one of the worst-valued vehicles you could possibly get. With the help of five-year estimates from iSeeCars and CarEdge, you'll be able to see just how low your Jeep's value can go.

Of course, not every Jeep is a horrible choice to sell after a while of use. Even the ones on this list can fetch a decent price if they're well-maintained and free of any major issues. However, many models on this list have multiple different versions, and their values can vary greatly from one another. Also, not every source agrees on where these vehicles will end up over time, which can lead to some variance in how easily you could resell your own Jeep.