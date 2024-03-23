Jeep Wrangler Resale Value: Is It Worth The Investment?
The Jeep Wrangler is a unique vehicle that everybody recognizes instantly. When they hear the word "Jeep," an image of the Wrangler flashes in their minds. Jeep owners have a passion for their vehicles, rivaled by no other car enthusiast—so much so that the manufacturer hides Easter eggs in its vehicles. Does that passion translate into a wise investment, though?
Many factors go into calculating a vehicle's value, from its paint color to how it handles on the road. However, an excellent initial value doesn't necessarily translate into a good investment vehicle, especially since cars depreciate the moment they're driven off the lot. While it's important for drivers to be happy with the car they're driving, thinking of their purchase as an investment is the best way to work toward that dream car one day.
Learning about a vehicle's depreciation rate before purchasing can help you maximize the resale value of your vehicle. The car you buy today could be the car you trade in for tomorrow, greatly decreasing the amount owed. So, how does the Jeep Wrangler hold up?
Retaining value
When looking for a car that will hold onto its value well after driving it off the lot, you can't go wrong with a Jeep Wrangler. While few vehicles match the Porsche 911's resale value, the Jeep Wrangler holds onto 77% of its original worth, depreciating only $9,643 after five years, according to CarEdge.com. Those pining after a newer Jeep Wrangler but not wanting to pay full MSRP can save roughly $4,300 if they buy a model that is two years old.
iSeeCars ranked the Jeep Wrangler fourth in its list of the 25 vehicles with the lowest depreciation after five years, right behind the Toyota Tacoma. The current MSRP for a 2024 two-door Sport model starts at $31,895. With some basic math, buyers can expect that same model to be worth roughly $24,559 after five years. That's simultaneously a hefty discount for those capable of waiting and for those ready to trade in their offroading champion.
It's worth noting that Jeep Wranglers are highly sought-after vehicles, which leads to inflated prices from both private sellers and car lots. Studies looking at resale value don't account for that. However, those numbers give an approximate baseline when buying and selling. In conclusion, the Jeep Wrangler's resale value is worth the investment because the rate at which it depreciates is significantly slower than the majority of vehicles on the road.