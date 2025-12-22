Stop Wasting Money On Cloud Storage: Try This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us create and store a lot of data these days. Even if you're not hoarding movies and music on a custom-built home media streaming server, you still probably have a bunch of files — photos, videos, work documents, and so on — that you want to preserve and access on multiple computers.

The easiest way is to rely on one of the best cloud storage options available, but the costs can quickly add up. Google One's 2 TB Premium tier, for example, costs $9.99 per month, or $100 annually, and you'll have to keep paying that much for as long as you use the service. Yes, it's incredibly convenient, but you're looking at thousands of dollars in total for the rest of your life — quite a chunk of change. A NAS may work out cheaper than cloud storage in the long run, but it has high start-up costs and doesn't offer much in the way of data portability.

If you primarily use cloud storage to back up and keep files in sync across computers (home and work computers, for example), there's a better alternative: Synology BeeDrive. It's a portable SSD — available in 1, 2, and 4 TB capacities — with AI-powered file search and automatic backup and sync functionality that echoes the convenience of an always-running cloud storage desktop app, just offline — but with a one-time purchase cost.