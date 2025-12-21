7 Of The Most Dangerous F1 Tracks In The World, Ranked

Throughout its 75-year history, Formula One has raced at just about every type of racetrack. While some tracks have become staple venues for the sport, such as Silverstone and Monza, we've seen a few circuits come and go that all present their own unique challenges. Today, safety has become paramount for the pinnacle of motorsport, with decades of development making the current cars incredibly safe. Turn back the clock 40 or 50 years, and F1 was incredibly dangerous, not just because of the lack of safety in the cars themselves, but also because of the tracks they raced on.

The Nurburgring Nordschleife is still regarded as the most dangerous track in the world by mainly, it was only exacerbated by how exposed drivers were until its last race on the calendar in 1976 due to Niki Lauda's crash. Other tracks, such as the original banked Monza layout and Circuit de Charade, were eventually deemed far too treacherous for the sport. While modern circuits are the best of the best when it comes to safety standards, there are still a few circuits on the current calendar that stand out for their heightened risks. Whether it's due to high speeds, blind corners, concrete walls on either side of the driver, or all of the above, these seven tracks pose the biggest challenge for the grid to extract every last bit of performance from their laps.