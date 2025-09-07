What Makes The Monaco Grand Prix Circuit The Hardest F1 Track To Race On?

To Formula 1 fans, Monaco has always represented something special. The complex street track featured in the initial 1950 season and, with exception given only to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, it's been a fixture every single year since 1955. While other street tracks do exist, watching these 200-MPH+ F1 cars dart around 11th-century chapels and world-renowned casinos is an experience that cannot be matched at any of the other venues on the F1 calendar. Furthermore, even when the race is said and done, Monaco offers an atmosphere like no other place, with ultra-luxury yachts, boutique shopping experiences, and supercars so exotic that by the time the weekend is over, a red Ferrari will seem as ubiquitous as a silver Camry.

However, while the historic importance of the F1 track and location is hard to argue against, the venue does pose some difficulties when it comes to hosting modern F1 races. First and foremost, it's a tight and technical track, and there's next to no run-off zones. On one side is a harbor, and on the other are rows of buildings, so there's literally no room for error. Therein lies the main issue — not only is there no room for error, there's simply no room. Modern F1 cars are over two feet wider than the first racers that tore around the track, and this makes overtaking an almost impossible task. In the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, there were zero on-track overtakes, which shows just how tough it can be to race on the narrow streets of Monaco.