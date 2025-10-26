5 Of The Worst F1 Crashes Of All Time

In recent memory, there is no crash worse than Romain Grosjean's explosive accident at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. In the 15th round of the 2020 season, F1 teams headed to the Bahrain International Circuit to close out the first of the final three races of the season. On the opening lap, Grosjean collided with Daniil Kvyat, causing Grosjean to lose control and crash into the barrier with tremendous force.

The fireball was instant and enormous; the unspoken consensus was that he was dead. But 27 seconds later, Grosjean pulled himself out of the flames, hopped over the metal barrier he had just split open with his car, and was pulled to safety by medics.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) launched an investigation into the crash and established that Grosjean crashed at 119 mph and experienced 67 Gs. The spectacle was sobering, with the car splitting in two and the occupied half erupting in flames, but it also demonstrated how far safety measures have come in the tournament. Grosjean faced a worst-case scenario, but thanks to the Halo, flame-retardant racing suits, and other innovations, he was able to step away with only minor burns and a death-defying story.