5 Of The Worst Indy 500 Crashes Of All Time

The Indianapolis 500, hosted yearly at the infamous Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway, boasts one of the highest average speeds in all of motorsports. These days, a qualifying lap at Indy can exceed 230 mph, almost triple the speeds of some of the earliest races. While we've unquestionably come a long way in terms of safety equipment, it remains an incredibly dangerous sport and crashes occur somewhat often.

Of course, not all these crashes are serious — though it's tough to have a non-serious accident at over 200 mph. On the other end of that spectrum, however, sits some of the most spectacular and devastating motorsports crashes across the board, thanks in no small part to the savage speeds an IndyCar is capable of achieving. For the most part, every year has at least one minor or major accident at some point during the event. Some accidents are caused during practice sessions when cars aren't fully dialed in yet, others in qualifying when drivers are pushing as hard as possible. Then, of course, there are crashes on Race Day, frequently among the more destructive thanks to the plethora of cars and spectators.

This list will categorize the worst among them as those which most deeply affected subsequent races, or were among the most historically destructive events. As a forewarning, we will discuss motorsports-related deaths and similar tragedies. Sadly, at the speeds these vehicles can achieve, survival is by no means a guarantee, especially when surrounded by similarly-fast cars. That said, let's explore some of the most impactful accidents in the history of the Indianapolis 500.