14 Things To Never Leave In Your Car In Freezing Temperatures

As the outdoor temperature drops below freezing, a parked car can quickly transform into a mobile freezer. This creates a surprisingly hostile environment for many everyday items we typically transport or store there. While most people instinctively recognize the danger of leaving items in a hot car during the summer, the potential for cold-induced damage to inanimate objects can be underestimated.

It's easy to fall into the habit of treating your car like an extra storage closet or a secondary garage, leaving essential items from groceries and electronics to medications and personal care products tucked away in there for convenience. However, leaving certain items in a car during winter or in freezing temperatures can be as bad as leaving them in a hot car.

Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause irreversible physical and chemical changes in many common items. The next time you park your car for the evening or plan to leave it for an extended period in the cold, think about everything you're leaving behind. You may be setting yourself up for an awful surprise the next time you go to your car.