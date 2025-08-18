Can A Cooler Stay Cold In A Hot Car?

Summer outings to the beach could be fun, but they also could be really hot. That's especially true if you live somewhere like Florida where temperatures can flirt with 90 degrees Fahrenheit on a toasty day. On such days, there's nothing better than a cold drink, something to reduce the heat and also help you unwind. But with the sun actively working to turn your iced tea into boiling chai, the best way to transport your drinks and keep them cold at the same time is a cooler.

That said, it's one thing to have a cooler outside on a hot day with some breeze, but another thing entirely to keep it locked up in a car that's also in direct sunlight. We all know how hot a car can get when it's in the sun; it's basically the greenhouse effect on wheels. Sunlight goes through the car glass and hits the upholstery, causing it to absorb and radiate some of that heat, but since the heat coming off the upholstery is longwave infrared radiation, it doesn't go through glass as efficiently as the shortwave radiation from the sun. The result is that the car keeps getting hotter, as it doesn't lose heat fast enough. So, a 90-degree day could turn your car into a 150-degree furnace in an hour and possibly damage some items you left in it

The real question now is, can a cooler withstand that? The short answer: yes. The long, more accurate answer: it depends on the quality of the cooler, where you kept it, and how much ice you packed.