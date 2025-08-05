5 Cooler Brands That Are Made In America

If you have any plans to camp, embark on a multi-day road trip, or spend a fun day grilling at the park with friends and family, a solid cooler from a reliable brand is a must. Nobody thinks of coolers as camping gear to avoid. They keep food fresh, beverages cold, and are a must for campers who enjoy a little comfort.

Some of the biggest cooler brands around, like Yeti and RTIC, split manufacturing between the United States and other countries. Buying a cooler manufactured in a different country isn't always a bad decision. Many manufacturing facilities found in other countries are more advanced than those in America. However, if you're looking to support workers in your country or the U.S. economy in general, we've gathered up five cooler brands that are made in America to make your shopping decision a little bit easier.

For transparency, four out of the five brands we selected make all their available coolers in America, and one company we chose only makes a specific line of coolers in America, but that cooler lineup is pretty dang good, so it was worth including. Let's jump into the five best cooler brands you can buy that are made in America.