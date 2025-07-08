Want The Ice In Your Yeti Cooler To Last Longer? Try This

While an electric cooler could come in handy for a camping trip, a good ice chest, with thick insulation on all six sides; top, bottom, and all four walls, is an excellent choice when you're far from an electrical socket. A hard-sided Yeti cooler is better than a soft cooler, but either type will benefit from the following tips for keeping ice longer.

Start by pre-cooling your Yeti cooler and its planned contents. When you bring your cooler out of storage, the inside, including the insulation, is the same temperature as where it was stored. If that was inside a garage, shed, or attic, it will mean a short life for the first round of ice you put in it because the ice will have to cool the interior first. So, bring your cooler into the air conditioning a few days before you need to use it, and then put a bag or two of ice in it the night before you plan to load it with supplies.

While the cooler is cooling down, put all the things you plan to load it with in the refrigerator, or buy them cold the day you plan to load them up and keep them cool until you're ready. Putting hot drinks in a cold cooler will only use up more ice. You should also freeze any artificial ice packs you plan to use at this time.