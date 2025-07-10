How Well Does The Ninja FrostVault Cooler With A Dry Zone Work? (According To Users)

The Ninja FrostVault cooler has an internal storage of 45 quarts. That's enough space to store 68 cans of soda by themselves, 40 pounds of ice cubes by themselves, or 40 cans of soda and 20 pounds of ice together. The whole thing is shored up with three inches of internal insulation, which not only allows it to keep everything in the chest fridge-temp but ensures that any ice you place in the chest will remain frozen for days on end.

Of course, coolers aren't just for drinks; you also use them to preserve snacks and meals. However, if you just throw a sandwich in with a bunch of ice, it's going to get gross and soggy. This is where the FrostVault shows its secret weapon: the Dry Zone storage chamber. In a separate compartment beneath the main chest, there's a slide-out drawer that receives cooling from the chest without receiving any water or condensation. Just dump some ice into the chest and stick a sandwich in the Dry Zone drawer, and it'll be kept at a food-safe sub-40 degrees Fahrenheit for as long as the ice lasts with no sogginess.

The FrostVault is also equipped with both a reinforced handle and all-terrain, puncture-resistant wheels, so you can safely cart it around with you on all your outdoor adventures. Both the lid and drawer latch are lockable, so you don't need to worry about marauding pests, either.