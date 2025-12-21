Do Diesel Pickups Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas Trucks?

There are many differences between gasoline and diesel-powered trucks beyond the fuel they use. Diesel engines tend to be larger with a longer stroke (the distance the pistons travel within each cylinder), thicker blocks, and heavier internals to handle higher compression ratios. Thanks to diesel's higher energy density, those engines typically produce more torque and weigh more than their gasoline equivalents. There are some myths about tires that might mislead you, but the added torque and weight of diesel trucks means their tires will wear out faster than the ones on gas-fueled trucks. Tire wear is dependent on a few key factors: the tire's composition and geometry, road surface conditions, and vehicle physics. It's in this last respect that a diesel truck's added weight and torque have an effect on tire life.

For example, let's look at the 2025 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup. Buyers have four engine choices: 6.8 and 7.3 liter gas-fueled V8s and regular and high-output versions of the 6.7-liter Powerstroke turbodiesel V8. While the high-output diesel has a modest 500 to 405 horsepower advantage over the smaller gas engine, their torque numbers are wildly different. The gas-powered 6.8 produces 485 lb/ft of torque, but the regular output Powerstroke more than doubles that to 1,050 lb/ft using 100 fewer ccs. While it's the smallest Super Duty engine by displacement, the 6.7-liter Powerstroke engine weighs just over 1,100 pounds fully dressed and filled with fluids. As for the 7.3-liter gas powerplant, the new Godzilla version tips the scales at a svelte 540 pounds. A diesel truck's high torque production and heavy weight make it good for hauling cargo or towing; here's how those factors also lead to increased tire wear.