14 Of The Coolest Pieces Of Tech We've Sent To Space

Humanity's love affair with the stars dates back to the thousands of years before B.C., when the first building blocks of astrology were laid in the ancient city of Babylon, Mesopotamia. In the millennia since, our relationship has continuously evolved from one of adoration of the pretty night lights to walking among them when we sent a man to the moon in the 1960s.

From the Space Race era until today, different pieces of tech have been launched from Earth into outer space for a variety of reasons: We've tried to understand other worlds, to explore terraforming those worlds, and even to communicate with aliens (if at all they exist). Perhaps unintentionally, some of these devices have influenced the tech and the culture we have here on solid ground. You're likely familiar with the "Star Trek" franchise; the billion-dollar television and movie series was born out of the curiosity of what really lies out there.

On the tech side of things, we've discovered new ways to purify water, developed a better understanding of black holes, and found ways to combat muscle loss. But that's enough of the evolution that's come from space; we're looking at the coolest things we've sent there. From dogs to spacecraft that were ahead of their times, some impressive engineering feats have left our stratosphere to experience the outer limits. Without further ado, let's look at a few of them.