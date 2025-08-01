How The James Webb Telescope Shows Us What The Dawn Of A New Solar System Looks Like

For the first time in human history, we're watching a new solar system come to life. Not in theory, but in real, observable detail. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and its incredible photographic capabilities, paired with the ALMA radio observatory in Chile, has captured a cosmic baby picture of HOPS-315, a young star cocooned inside a dense cloud about 1,300 light-years away in the Orion constellation. At roughly a hundred thousand years old, a microsecond in cosmological time, this infant star is surrounded by a swirling disk of gas and dust, the exact raw materials needed for the creation of planets.

This process is considered "time zero" in the lifecycle of planetary systems, a phase so brief and hidden by dust that it's never been directly observed until now. JWST identified silicon monoxide (SiO) gas beginning to condense into crystalline silicate minerals, the initial building blocks of rocky planets. ALMA helped pinpoint the origin of this material to a small region in the disk, which is roughly the same distance from the star as the asteroid belt is from our Sun.

According to the European Southern Observatory, a partner in a study about the discovery, "for the first time, we have identified the earliest moment when planet formation is initiated around a star other than our Sun," said Melissa McClure, astronomer and lead author of the study. It's a scientific milestone, and not just a glimpse of how planets form, but a close-up look at the beginning of a solar system much like our own.