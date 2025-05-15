Jupiter's Atmosphere Is Full Of Weird Objects Called Mushballs - What Are They?

Jupiter is famous for its striking, stripey appearance, looking like an orange and white marble covered in streaky, complex patterns. But as a gas giant, Jupiter doesn't have a solid surface made of rock like Earth or Mars. Instead, its beautiful appearance is due to its atmosphere, as it has a deep atmosphere with several layers made up of different types of gases.

Just because an atmosphere is gaseous, though, doesn't mean that it's featureless and well mixed. In fact, Jupiter's atmosphere has dramatic weather and structures which scientists are still learning about — including a prevalence of strange objects called mushballs.

Mushballs aren't quite solid like a snowball, but are rather a kind of slushy semi-frozen mixture of ammonia and water. "Imagine a Slushee composed of ammonia and water encased in a hard shell of water ice," suggests research from the University of California, Berkeley.

Recently, researchers discovered that mushballs aren't just an occasional occurrence on Jupiter. Rather, they may be a regular feature in mushball hailstorms on not only Jupiter but also Saturn and the ice giants, Neptune and Uranus, as well.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, created a 3D visualization of Jupiter's atmosphere, including both its upper layers and a deeper layer called the troposphere. Most research has looked at Jupiter's upper atmosphere, simply because it is more easily visible to us from Earth.

"Every time you look at Jupiter, it's mostly just surface level," said one of the researchers, Chris Moeckel of UC Berkeley. "It's shallow, but a few things — vortices and these big storms — can punch through."