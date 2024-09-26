The Evolution Of The Telescope, From Galileo To Hubble And Beyond

The telescope began as a relatively simple device, born out of optical experimentation. It combined a series of lenses and mirrors to collect and magnify light, allowing the user to see far away objects. Soon, they were set upon the heavens, and over the last few centuries, the telescope has evolved to capture images of increasingly distant objects with incredible detail.

In addition to capturing visible light, modern telescopes have evolved to include instruments which gather light from outside the visible part of the electromagnetic spectrum. Our machines can gaze at the visible and invisible parts of the cosmos and translate that information into something we can look at and appreciate.

Astronomers have constructed telescopes of every kind all over the world, massive observatories designed to pick up faint traces of light from millions of light-years away. They've even built a few especially powerful or specialized telescopes and launched them into orbit. Some of humanity's modern telescopes look nothing like their predecessors, but they share a common purpose and history. Here's how mankind learned to see the stars.

