Everything The Hubble Space Telescope Achieved In Its 33rd Year In Orbit

Since its launch in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has been one of the most valuable tools in astronomy, contributing to findings about everything from far-off exoplanets to the expansion of the universe. Even though the telescope is now getting on in years and has had to overcome various issues with hardware that has been in orbit for more than three decades, it continues to be an incredible source of scientific data and discovery.

From its position in low Earth orbit, Hubble is able to look out into space without having to peer through Earth's atmosphere. That allows it to see very dim and distant objects, as the water vapor in the atmosphere does not interfere with its readings. It uses two main camera instruments, the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), both of which are used alongside spectrographs to observe objects in the visible light wavelength, which allows Hubble to gather data on a wide range of targets.

According to NASA, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations in its lifetime and has contributed scientific data to more than 19,000 peer-reviewed papers. Data from the telescope continues to be used to make discoveries about planets in our solar system, exoplanets elsewhere in the galaxy, and even the nature of the universe itself.

NASA shared a video highlighting some of Hubble's discoveries in its 33rd year in orbit, showing just how much is still being learned thanks to this venerable telescope — here are its most significant recent observations.