Whatever Happened To The Kepler Space Telescope?

If you've ever read about exoplanets — that is, planets outside our solar system — you've likely come across a particular name: Kepler. You'll find exoplanets with names like Kepler-452b or Kepler-4b, and many, many more besides. These are named after the NASA telescope used to discover them, the Kepler Space Telescope, which was retired in 2018. Even so, this single telescope continues to have a huge impact on the science of exoplanets and how we think about planets beyond the solar system.

Kepler was launched in 2009 when exoplanet research was still a budding topic, unlike the major focus it is today. The idea was to have a telescope in orbit that could look specifically for exoplanets and try to learn about these distant worlds. That was an ambitious goal, but the mission more than succeeded, as the telescope discovered an astonishing 2,600 exoplanets over its 11-year mission (via NASA).

There were problems along the way, such as when the telescope experienced mechanical failures four years into the mission and engineers had to come up with a workaround. But they managed to do so, and the spacecraft continued in a second phase mission called K2.

"When we started conceiving this mission 35 years ago we didn't know of a single planet outside our solar system," said the Kepler mission's founding principal investigator, William Borucki, now retired from NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley, when the telescope was retired in 2018. "Now that we know planets are everywhere, Kepler has set us on a new course that's full of promise for future generations to explore our galaxy."