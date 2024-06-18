What Is NASA's Golden Record, And What's On It?

In 1977, NASA launched the groundbreaking Voyager 1 and 2 missions into space. While both took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Voyager 2 began its journey sixteen days (August 20) before Voyager 1 (September 5). Their initial mission was to explore Jupiter and Saturn, which they did quite successfully, sending back data and images of Saturn's rings and Jupiter's moon Io.

Voyager 1 became the first human spacecraft to enter interstellar space in August 2012. Voyager 2 became the second in November 2018, delayed several years by its mission to investigate Uranus and Neptune. After 46 years, both are still screaming through the vastness of space, going "where no man has gone before." Their continuing mission is to explore the solar system's outermost edge, where the Sun no longer shines and, with a bit of luck — far beyond that.

As of this writing, Voyager 1 is over 15,142,815,696 miles from Earth, while its sibling is 12,649,771,917. This puts them closer to Pluto than the Sun and Earth. Since Voyager 1 is the farthest human-made object from Earth, and Voyager 2 is close behind, it's fitting that each carries a gold-plated record containing the sights and sounds of our home planet of Earth. Should they run into any extraterrestrial neighbors, the Golden Record is meant to identify what they are, where they came from, who sent them, and what humanity is all about.