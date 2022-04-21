The Space Icon That Influenced Neil deGrasse Tyson's Whole Life

If there is a voice that Americans, and perhaps the world, associate with the explanation of the mysteries of the universe, it is that of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, a man who has dedicated his life to making science accessible to the general public. Dr. Tyson has served as the director of the prestigious Hayden Planetarium, part of the American Museum of Natural History, since 1996. He has written numerous books, essays, and professional publications, and has participated in mainstream televisions science shows (via Hayden Planetarium).

Dr. Tyson also caught the eye of the U.S. government. He served on a 12-member commission that studied the future of the American space industry, a position which President Bush appointed to Dr. Tyson in 2004. Two years later he served in another commission to study strategies for space exploration policies, something that was dubbed "Moon, Mars, and Beyond."

But how did a young man from New York, who graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and went on to attend Harvard and Columbia, have such an impact on the world of science? One of his most famous works is the television series "Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey," and his fanbase may be interested to know that the series was a tribute to one particular space icon who had a major influence on his life.