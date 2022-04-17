Is Pluto A Planet? Here's What Neil deGrasse Tyson Believes

Pluto — the celestial body, not the beloved Disney character — was demoted from its planetary status in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). The argument had been over whether the little spheroid was big enough to be considered a planet in the first place.

Until then, the term "planet" had actually been a quaint colloquialism for any large celestial object within the solar system. It was only during the 2006 General Assembly of the IAU that the definition of what defined a "planet" came into existence... and literally changed everything.

For a large celestial object to be considered a planet, the IAU decided it needed to have two defining characteristics. First, it had to be big enough that its gravitational orbit around the sun made it round, and secondly, it had to be big enough to fight off any nearby planetary objects or debris. Basically, it had to be a space-faring bully.

Pluto definitely had the first element — it was round, but it wasn't big enough to "shoo away" its neighbors. Thus, Pluto went from being the ninth planet in our solar system to one of five dwarf planets, with the IAU having said at the time that Pluto is "an important proto-type of a new class of trans-Neptunian objects."