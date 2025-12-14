10 More Common Hot Rod Terms And What They Mean

Boiling The Hides:

There is a poetic lilt that arises from terms born of passion, and "boiling the hides" seems to have it. After all, what are car people more passionate about than good, rip-roaring burnout? Forget the money you just dropped on new shoes for your ride. Tires were made to be melted.

If someone asks you to boil the hides, don't worry; they aren't offering you a job at the family tannery. Though tire development is high-tech these days, early wheels were made of leather wrapped around wooden or metal spokes. And one way to get tires nice and hot is to attach them to the business end of a drivetrain and smash that accelerator. Just try to resist the urge to do it anywhere but a race track.

Channeling:

Hot rods often lose the stance and profile of the factory car on which they are based. Many cars in the '30s were shaped like cinderblocks, and rodders realized that reducing surface area decreased wind resistance, which increased speed.

One way to lower the height was to channel the vehicle. That meant cutting out the floor, lowering the body down over the frame, and then reinstalling the floor at a higher level. The result was a body that sat lower, caught less wind, and looked downright malicious. On the West Coast, it was common to chop the windscreen in addition to channeling the car for the ultra in rodding rudeness, while East Coast rodders preferred to channel the car while retaining the stock windshield height. Either way, channeling remains a popular method of adding some custom pizzazz to your ride.