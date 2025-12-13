For most enthusiasts, an attainable car collection remains in the single digits, perhaps consisting of a daily driver, an SUV, and a weekend car, if you're lucky. Travel to the nicer part of town and someone's car collection might be a little more ambitious. Perhaps now there are two daily drivers, and a track car to supplement the weekend car. Anything beyond that is the stuff of dreams. Double, or even triple digit car collections usually only exist behind the red ropes of a museum exhibit, while you fiddle with a paper wristband and read facts you already knew from a plaque.

But for a very lucky few, these museum-like collections constitute personal fleets. Staffed garages, battery cords, rooms full of keys, and supercars packed with a tightness to rival canned sardines are a reality for a select few car collectors. This club comes from all sorts of different backgrounds, from chefs, CEOs, bankers, boxers, and comedians, but all share a passion for cars. Here are 15 of the biggest private car collections in the world.