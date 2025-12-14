4 Used Trucks Under $20,000 That Are Worth Buying, According To Consumer Reports

Two things are true in today's car market: Vehicles are more expensive than ever, and pickup trucks continue to dominate the sales charts. And if affordability is an issue for most vehicles in 2025, it's an even bigger problem for pickup trucks, which, generally speaking, have always been pricier than their passenger-car counterparts.

So what about buying a used truck? It's not so easy there either. All of the characteristics that make a pickup truck desirable to new-vehicle buyers carry over to the used market as well, and the result is that pickups often have excellent resale value. Just take a look around your local used car listings, and you'll see five, 10, or even 20-year-old pickups with asking prices that seem too high to be real.

But that's the state of the market, and for pickups, it's been like that even before the post-pandemic used car boom. So while finding a true bargain on a popular used truck model is going to be difficult, there are still options that can provide a good value. You can still get a good used truck for $20,000 or under on today's market, especially if you are open to light-duty trucks or an older, but proven full-size model. Consumer Reports is one of the leading names in ranking vehicles, both used and new, so let's break down some of its picks for used trucks that can be purchased for under $20,000.