Not Honda, Not Toyota: Consumer Reports Gives This Car Brand The Highest Road-Test Scores

Whether you're looking for a car from a luxury brand or focusing on the budget-oriented end of the market, it's important that the overall driving experience lives up to your expectations. Some manufacturers produce cars that are consistently better to drive than others, but one of the best ways to narrow down which brands are the most consistent is to turn to average test scores from outlets like Consumer Reports.

After putting cars through each brand through a wide variety of tests, CR gives each brand a single, overall score that's representative of how the brand's current lineup performs overall compared to its competition. At the time of writing, the brand with the highest brand-wide score isn't one of the Japanese automaking giants like Honda or Toyota, but is actually a German brand instead. BMW currently tops the table, with CR concluding that its cars are consistently impressive across its range and across a variety of tests.

BMW offers cars across many different segments, from attainably-priced, entry-level SUVs like the X1 and X2 Coupe to high-end luxury sedans like the 7-Series and 8-Series Gran Coupe. Anyone looking for ultimate performance should look towards the brand's fastest M-badged cars, while those who want an open-top cruiser have a choice of either the 4-Series Convertible, 8-Series Convertible, or the Z4.