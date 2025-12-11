5 Tips For Keeping The Chrome On Your Motorcycle Sparkling Clean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping a motorcycle clean isn't just about washing it with foam and water. There are several parts in a bike that require special attention — such as chrome. Whether you own a modern classic like a Triumph or you're a fan of cool but affordable vintage motorcycles, chances of finding chrome accents on your bike are quite high. Chrome is not just to enhance the aesthetics or style of a motorcycle; it also ensures longevity and protects certain parts of the body, such as the mirror, exhaust, and forks, from corrosion and wear and enhances overall durability.

Interestingly, chrome wasn't a part of motorcycles until the 1920s. Prior to the introduction of chrome, motorcycle brands used nickel plating for fenders and trims. However, in 1920, George J. Sargent developed chrome plating, and soon it became a standard for motorcycles and cars. Industry legend Harley-Davidson began using chrome around 1930, when the motorcycle manufacturer introduced a chrome speedometer lamp that helped riders see their bike speed at night. Today, brands are using different types of chrome finishes in bikes, including plastic chrome finish, which is nothing but electroplating of a thin layer of chrome onto ABS plastic.

While chrome acts like armor, it's actually easier to clean than many other surfaces. And even though it only covers a small part of the bike, speaking as a rider myself, I can tell you this: As long as the chrome is shining, the whole bike looks clean. Here are five tips that will keep the chrome on your motorcycle looking sparkling clean.