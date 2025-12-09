Every Generation Of Submarine And How Their Capabilities Changed Over Time

While they were nothing like the vessels the general public has come to recognize today, World War I saw submarines used throughout the conflict. Submarines used prior to the 1900s were quite different, as diesel-electric propulsion systems weren't yet in use. However, this new system allowed submariners to use the diesel engine while surfaced and electric motors when submerged. These submarines were primarily used for coastal defense, as they didn't have anywhere near the range that modern vessels have.

Germany blazed the trails in submarine technology, with its first submarine entering service in 1906. These submarines, or U-boats, had between one and two deck guns and no more than four torpedo tubes. They weren't nearly as big as modern submarines that carry vertical-launching cruise missiles, measuring only 210 feet in length versus today's 377-foot Virginia-class attack boat. That's still significantly larger than the Royal Navy's E-class submarine, which was the British answer to the U-boat; the E-class, which went into service in 1911, was only 181 feet long and 15 feet wide.

These early submarines could only dive 200 feet below the surface. They weren't typically speedy, either; while submerged, the E-class couldn't go more than 9.5 knots, while their surface speed was 14 knots. This is nothing compared to the 25+ knots that modern submarines can travel while submerged. Submarines from this period were powered by diesel engines and couldn't go much farther than 3,000 miles on the surface before they needed to refuel, typically while sustaining a speed of around 10 knots (range while submerged was much shorter at just 65 miles at 5 knots). Periscopes were used to spot targets visually while submerged, and WWI-era subs relied on basic listening devices like hydrophones to pinpoint targets by sound.