The age of diesel-powered submarines began in 1912, and these subs dominated the waters for more than 40 years, through both World War I and World War II. In the U.S., this era ended when the last diesel sub was decommissioned in 2007, well after the first nuclear-powered vessel was commissioned in 1954. Currently, all of the U.S. Navy's submarines are powered by nuclear reactors, but several other countries are using diesel-electric subs, including Italy, Germany, and Japan.

Diesel-electric subs have some benefits over nuclear-powered variants. Modern nuclear subs can stay submerged for long periods of time without surfacing and operate at high speeds. Diesel-electric subs are slower and can't stay submerged for as long, but they are quieter, less expensive, and easier to manufacture.

Diesel engines use combustion, which requires a constant supply of air, so how do diesel submarine engines work while underwater? The answer is, they don't — not really. These subs are actually a type of hybrid vehicle, using both diesel motors and electric engines, depending on whether it's on the surface or submerged beneath the water.