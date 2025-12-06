Common Problems You May Experience With The BMW X5 (According To Owners)

The X5 represented BMW's very first venture into the premium SUV space, and it really helped to kickstart the movement. While the Range Rover had been doing the rounds for some time, the X5 represented something a little sportier, and it sold well in addition to the likes of Porsche's Cayenne, which arrived just a couple of years later.

We're now 25 years and four generations deep into the BMW X5's story, and it shows no signs of slowing down, with sales still coming in thick and fast each year. A new X5 will set buyers back a cool $67,600 in entry-level guise, plus dealer and destination charges, which is clearly unaffordable for many. Not to worry, though, as used BMW X5s have depreciated, and can now be picked up for relatively cheap. The older you go, and the higher mileage you can tolerate, the cheaper they get, but of course, used luxury cars like this do come with certain risks.

That's not to say that an older BMW X5 isn't worth pursuing, and it also isn't to say that a newer and low-mileage example will be trouble-free. From across all generations, the X5 can prove to be a dependable and enjoyable choice, but there are common problems to watch out for that can quickly dampen the ownership experience. Rather than avoid the model altogether, the best thing to do is approach ownership with your eyes wide open and with an awareness of what to look out for.

So, from troublesome software to engine issues and airbag concerns, this article shines a spotlight on some of the issues you'd best know about before diving headfirst into X5 ownership.