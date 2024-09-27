How Reliable Are BMW's B58 Engines? Here's What Owners Have To Say

BMW has a long history of introducing "technical updates" for engines during their production lives. In some cases, the technical update versions feature revisions to improve power and efficiency, and in others, they are implemented to fix reliability issues. While the initial B58 was a very capable and celebrated engine, BMW decided to refine it further. With the BMW B58 nearing its tenth birthday, it has already received two technical updates.

The B58TU1 was introduced for the 2019 model year and split the engine into two distinct performance classes. There was a middle output (ML) variant that produced 340 horsepower and an upper level (OL) variant that generated between 374 and 388 horsepower. In addition to the performance bump, the B58TU1 introduced some substantial hardware changes. The most critical updates included a redesigned one-piece timing chain arrangement, a massive increase in direct-injection fuel pressure, and an upgraded cooling system. Lower output versions of the B58TU1 also featured a new top-end design, which integrated the exhaust manifold and turbocharger into the cylinder head for improved thermal management and weight reduction.

Three years after the B58TU1 found its way under the hoods of many cars in the BMW fleet, the engine was reworked yet again. The B58TU2 arrived on the scene in 2022 and offered some dramatic changes to the formula. Its intake ports and combustion chambers were redesigned to take advantage of the Miller cycle for improved efficiency. It also received electronic Vanos variable camshaft timing, a new ignition system, an optimized turbocharger, and a dual port-injection/direct-injection fuel system. Arguablyhttps://f30.bimmerpost.com/forums/showthread.php?t=1566946 the B58TU2's biggest advancement was the inclusion of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that regenerated charge under braking.