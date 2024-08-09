What Is A Transfer Case In A Vehicle And How Do They Work?

A transfer case usually sits near the middle of a vehicle's undercarriage and is responsible for sending power from the transmission's output shaft to one or both axles depending on the driver's needs. Older transfer cases on most vehicles were either chain- or gear-driven and were controlled with a floor-mounted shift lever. Modern transfer cases, like the one on the current edition of the Ford Bronco, are electronically controlled via dials or buttons, and some full-time all-wheel drive models, like the BMW M3 xDrive, have similar controls to send power to one axle only.

The photo above shows the internal workings of a New Process 231 transfer case, which was used on part-time four-wheel drive Jeeps, Chevys, and Dodges from 1988 through 2006. The shaft on the right sends power directly from the transmission to the rear axle, and when the driver engages four-wheel drive via the shift lever, the shift fork moves the chain so that it also engages the front output shaft. This shaft connects to the front driveshaft via an external yoke, allowing the vehicle to move in four-wheel drive. The planetary gearset at left in the photo above is there to reduce the speed at which the front output shaft rotates when the driver engages four-wheel low mode while multiplying the case's torque output.

[Featured image by Dana60Cummins via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 3.0]