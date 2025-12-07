5 Of The Best Tool Deals Going On This Holiday Season
The holiday season is around the corner, and like every year, you can get your hands on massive discounts and deals on major stores and online platforms, such as Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot, and more. From tech gadgets to power and hand tools, you can get up to 50% discount on your favorite items. So, if you are planning to upgrade your tools collection or taking that first step in the field of mechanics, plumbing, or woodworking, this is the time to get yourself some high-quality tools.
We have rounded up some of the best tool deals going on this holiday season across multiple retailers so you can make the most out of them. You can purchase a good range of power tools, such as drills and impact drivers from major power tool brands like DeWalt and Craftsman, that do not compromise on the quality of their products, even if you get them at slashed prices.
Dewalt 20V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
The DeWalt 6-Tool Combo Kit comes with a lot of tools and accessories. There's a 1/4 inch impact driver, a 4-1/2 inch grinder, a 20-volt Max 5.0 Ah battery, a 20-Volt Max 2.0 Ah compact battery, and a charger. Apart from these, you get a 6-1/2 inch circular saw with electric brakes so you can halt the cutting process in an instant to avoid injuries. You also get a XR 5-inch random orbital sander, designed with a low-profile height, enabling you to work close to the surface for a refined sanding. And don't worry about the dust damaging the tool's life, since the dust-sealed switch ensures nothing gets inside the machine.
The 1/2 inch drill/driver comes with 15 clutch positions to provide you a total control over the amount of torque delivery. It's paired with a variable speed trigger that can produce up to 1,650 revolutions per minute to cater to a variety of tasks. And for storage, you have the ToughSystem 2.0 Rolling Tool Box that can handle 250 pounds of weight, and has 8-inch all terrain wheels along with a wide telescopic handle for easy transportation.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Sawzall Brushless Cordless Reciprocating Saw
The Milwaukee Sawzall, which is basically a reciprocating saw, is featured in the M18 Fuel line of tools, and is currently available on Amazon at the amazing 43% discounted price of $140. The tool is built with a PowerState brushless motor that produces up to 3,000 strokes per minute with a stroke length of 1-1/4 inch for making faster and deeper cuts. Furthermore, there is a Lever Action Quick-Lok blade clamp that is resistant to wear and allows you to switch blades in no time. This blade clamp is also resistant to corrosion, plus there's an adjustable shoe that allows you to work with different areas of the blade. Ultimately, both these features add to the product's longevity by keeping it safe against wear and corrosion.
Other than these, you get a LED light to work efficiently in low-light areas. Some other interesting features in this reciprocating saw include protection against overloading, over-discharging, and overheating enabled by the RedLink Plus technology. Pair the tool with the M18 RedLithium XC battery packs (to be purchased separately) to gain 2.5x runtime and more work per charge than competitive batteries (as claimed by Milwaukee). It's highly-rated, at 4.7 stars with 86% 5-star ratings on Amazon, and buyers appreciate its ability to cut through tough metals, tree branches, and other solid materials.
20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion 10-Tool Cordless Combo Kit
We have a 10-Tool DeWalt Combo Kit, but this one is bigger than other options in this list. The basics here are a charger and two 20V Max 2Ah batteries, along with 10 DeWalt 20V Max power tools. You get a cordless jobsite blower that can deliver a maximum of 100 cubic feet of air per minute to remove stubborn dust and dirt. In addition, there's a portable wet/dry vacuum with 1/2-gallon of holding capacity and a Bluetooth speaker that supports a connection up till a range of 100 feet, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music while working.
Other than these, you get a cordless angle grinder that can go to a maximum speed of 8,000 RPM for efficient grinding, cutting, and finishing, while the two-position handle allows for more stable working. What else? The kit includes a cordless oscillating multi-tool, offering three speed options for a versatile usage. A drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating and circular saws, and LED flashlight are some other tools offered by DeWalt in this deal. Additionally, you can pack them all in two large contractor tool bags (included) for a stress-free storage and transport. The entire kit is available on sale at Home Depot for $799 — down from the original price of $1,099.
Greenworks 24V (4-Tool) Combo
With the purchase of the Greenworks 4-Tool Combo Kit, you will save $150, as the kit is currently available for half of the original price. You get a 1/2-inch drill driver that can deliver 2,000 RPM of speed, paired with 400 inch-pounds of torque to match the requirements of the task. In addition, the 1/4-inch impact driver can produce 3,400 RPM at its full speed, along with a torque output of 1,950 inch-pounds to fasten and loosen the toughest of lugs and bolts.
Furthermore, the combo also offers a circular saw, built with 24 teeth carbide-tipped blade for making strong and deep cuts at a top speed of 4,800 RPM. You can achieve a maximum cutting depth of 2-1/4 inches, and the bevel capacity is of 50 degrees, aiding in making those sleek angled cuts. To help you work in dark environments, there's a LED flashlight with two brightness settings, low (100 lumens) and high (200 lumens), and an SOS mode for emergency situations. There's a cushioned overmold grip on the drill driver, impact driver, and the circular saw, along with a rubber overmold on the flashlight, so these tools won't be harsh on your skin.
Another good part about this combo kit is that it also gives you two batteries (2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah), a 65-watt USB A-C Charger, and two braided cables. On a side note, you can also charge other gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, and AirPods with the USB charger, as it has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.
Craftsman V20 20-volt Max 6-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit
The Craftsman V20 6-Tool Kit is a collection of six power tools that serve many uses in professional settings — be it woodworking or plumbing. Purchasing this for a cost of $249 (the listed price being $329) will bring you a 1/2-inch drill/driver that can rotate to a top speed of 1,500 RPM. Additionally, it includes a 1/4-inch impact driver with a torque force of 1,460 inch-pounds at a speed of 2,800 RPM to cater to large screws and nuts. Traditional saws are boring and require more effort and time, therefore Craftsman gives you two kinds of saw: A circular saw built with a 5-3/8 inch blade that makes clean cuts at 3,800 RPM, and a reciprocating saw with a speed of 3,000 strokes per minute.
You also receive an oscillating tool that offers a variable speed range — 8,000 RPM to 18,000 RPM — that you can use for a variety of tasks, like cutting, sanding, and more. And to brighten things up, use the Craftsman task light that can deliver up to 140 lumens of brightness. Because these power tools are cordless, you can use them anywhere you want without worrying about finding electrical outlets. Besides, the kit already comes with two 2.0 Ah batteries, a V20 charger, and some additional accessories like the double-sided bit tip, sanding platen, and sandpaper.
Methodology
These holiday deals were picked from various online retailers, like Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's — all of which are reliable names in the industry. Each deal on the list has a minimum of 500 reviews and a rating of 4.4 stars on the respective platforms, with customers praising the quality and functionality of the products included. In addition, all the mentions in this list have been purchased in high numbers over the recent few weeks, which is further proof of the popularity of the products. Another reason behind the high frequency of purchase is that these tools are currently available on massive discount, hence you will save a significant amount of money if you decide to purchase them this holiday season.