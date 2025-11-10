'Highly Recommend It' - Users Love This DeWalt Rolling Tool Box On Sale At Home Depot
Among the major power tool manufacturers, few are quite as well respected as DeWalt Tools. But apart from its wide-ranging lineup of corded and Lithium-Ion powered devices, the brand has also built a range of storage options to keep your gear safe and sound when you're transporting it from one job site to the next. One of those options is currently on sale through The Home Depot, with the ToughSystem 2.0 Rolling Tower Tool Box now selling for $199.99, more than $100 off its normal retail price of $312.
It's unclear just how long the three box, stackable rolling storage system will be on sale, but The Home Depot is limiting the purchase number to 30 per customer. If the set's 4.7-stars out of 5 customer satisfaction rating is any indication, you'd do well to pick one up if you're interested. That rating is based on 366 reviews, 336 of which are of the 4 or 5-star variety. The headlines on those reviews are rife with comments like, "Highly Recommend" and, "Amazing Tool Storage System."
As for what, specifically, users like about the rolling tool storage system, many reviews rave over its sturdy construction and its space saving size. Just as many users praise the system for its modular design, as well as its ability to secure your DeWalt tools during transport and keep them safe from the elements while stowed inside. For many, the kit's easy-latch setup and rollability are just icing on the proverbial cake.
Not all users are in love with the DeWalt Rolling Tool Box
Given how well real-world customers have been responding to DeWalt's ToughSystem 2.0 Rolling Tower Tool Box System, the sticker price of $199.99 may look like an outright steal for those in need of a new tool kit. While that still may be the case, it's worth noting that some 30 customers have rated the kit from the Stanley Black & Decker owned brand at 3-stars or lower, and those are not numbers that should be ignored even at a tempting sales price.
As it stands, quality control is one of the more common points of complaint by dissatisfied customers. In particular, several reviews claim that their storage system was easily damaged mere weeks after arriving from the point of purchase. Perhaps more troubling is at least two reviews claim that the lower, wheeled box in their set was nowhere near as resistant to water as advertised in the specs. Other reports note that the materials used in the system's construction may be subpar, while several reviewers stated that their kit arrived without all of the boxes ordered inside.
Despite those potential issues, the positive reviews clearly far outnumber the negative in terms of customer satisfaction for this DeWalt branded storage system. So, if you've been on the fence about whether or not to add it to your own array of job site gear, it would seem you can purchase the set — which ranks among the DeWalt's biggest storage options — with at least a moderate level of consumer confidence.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to offer customer-based insights about the merits and potential problems with DeWalt's ToughSystem Rolling Tool Box System to any consumer who may be interested in purchasing one during the current The Home Depot sale. While much of that insight is positive in nature, we included some of the negative viewpoints posted to the kit's product page in hopes of providing a more well-rounded look at the overall perceived quality of the storage kit. Whenever it was appropriate, those customer reviews were cited directly.