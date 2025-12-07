14 Cars That Are Faster Than A C8 Corvette Z06

In recent years, the Corvette has become something of a superstar. The C8 generation, with its mid-engined layout and flat-plane crank V8 — which produces a wonderful noise — seems to have graduated into supercar territory. It certainly looks the part and plays the part, and it won't even dent your wallet as much as some of its competitors. The budget-friendly supercar has been a mirage for enthusiasts and while the Corvette has always been close, it has never been closer than now, with 2025 models starting at just over $70,000.

These characteristics have made the C8 Corvette a new benchmark in the world of performance cars. It sits in a goldilocks zone where anything below it might be more sports than super, and where anything above it enters the realm of absurdity. Similar to the C8's comfortable middle ground in the market, there is a middle ground in its trim levels too: the Z06. The benchmark trim of the benchmark car then, is the Z06, which enjoys performance upgrades all around. If the C8 Z06 represents the midpoint, the logical next step for any speed-obsessed gearhead is to wonder what cars lie above that midpoint. With the downforce-heavy Z07 performance package, the Z06 tops out at 189 mph, but the more slippery base model blasts all the way to 195 mph. Blasting by 195 is no easy feat, but the following cars might make it seem otherwise.