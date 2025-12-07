Common Mistakes People Make With Docking Stations (And How To Avoid Them)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Docking stations are pretty useful accessories for laptops (and even some small desktop and mini PCs), potentially turning a thin-and-light device like the MacBook Air into a powerful workstation just by plugging into your USB-C or Thunderbolt port. And when you need to get going with your computer or tablet, packing up your computer will take you less than a minute.

But even though most docks plug into a USB port, it doesn't mean that they'll automatically work 100% with your system. That's because of the different specifications, technologies, plugs, and ports manufacturers can choose from to add to a dock. So, when you're out shopping for a gadget that will give you more ports for your laptop, you can't just buy the first one that will appear on Amazon. Instead, you have to carefully consider your needs, your wants, what your computer can do, and what you intend to do with it in the future.

I've been using a dock with my devices for several years now, and it has allowed me to turn my laptop into a battle station with three external monitors. I also carry a smaller dock with my MacBook Air, allowing me to turn it into a portable workstation wherever I want to take a working holiday. More than that, I've also reviewed several docks and hubs, so I know what mistakes you should avoid whenever you're choosing an accessory to give your device the ports you need.