14 Of The Best Stocking Stuffers From Lowe's With Good User Reviews
With the Christmas holidays right around the corner, buyers across the country will be seeking gifts to fill up stockings for their loved ones. For a home improver who has seemingly everything in their garage already, it can be tough to uncover valuable additions to make their job around the house easier. Lowe's is a natural pick for buyers looking to match good prices with useful gear. Lowe's operates more than 1,700 stores in the U.S., making the home improvement outlet a typical sight in many communities across the nation.
Finding a few nice hand tools or adding to a home improver's stockpile of consumables (like multitool blades, carpenter pencils, or drill bits) can be a great approach, and Lowe's is a solid choice when searching for these and other gift ideas.
These 14 products from Lowe's can be great places to start when looking for stocking gifts for a friend or family member. They're all tools and accessories that can improve a renovator or home maintainer's workflow, and are all fairly small, making them actually capable of being shoved into a typical stocking.
Lowe's 20-Pack Blue Carpenter Pencils
Plenty of doers and fixers have lots of gear at their disposal already. Many DIY enthusiasts take great care to keep equipment up to date, including consumables and accessories. However, no matter how much excess you have in your toolkit, there's always a need for more pencils. Marking workpieces and drawing up plans requires writing instruments and when it comes to the workshop or job site, the environment seemingly becomes a black hole for writing tools.
The Lowe's 20-Pack Blue Carpenter Pencils can be the perfect gift for home improvers and others who have just about everything else. You won't hear a bad word from someone getting a box of carpenter pencils added into their stocking, because they know they'll need this addition sooner rather than later. This set features pencils that are 7 inches long and rounded out with a blue finish. They are classic, rectangular carpenter pencils that won't roll off of a worktop, and the 20-pack is listed at Lowe's for under five dollars. 319 reviewers have given this accessory tool a 4.5 star average rating.
Bosch Blaze 100-Foot Indoor Red Laser Distance Measurer
Measuring spaces ahead of an installation project can be physically demanding and time-consuming. Working with a tape measure is the standard approach, as this tool is a critical inclusion in just about any toolkit, across industries and projects. DIYers of all persuasions need measurement equipment for most projects, but crawling around on the ground trying to take precise measurements with a tape measure can be seriously taxing. This is where a tool like the Bosch Blaze 100-Foot Indoor Red Laser Distance Measurer becomes instrumental. Not only can a laser distance measurer make the prep go by faster, it does this job with greater accuracy and a less demanding physical toll.
This tool can be found at Lowe's for $40, a markdown price that's good until January 21. It features a 100-foot measurement range and provides accuracy up to 1/16 of an inch, with rounding options from half inch increments up to 1/32 of an inch. 137 buyers have given this a 4.4 star average rating, with particular love for the click wheel and overall ease of use.
Kobalt Compact Lockback ¾-Inch Folding Utility Knife
A folding utility knife is a must-have tool for basically all renovators and DIYers. Pros use them, and people who never pick up hammers or wrenches but need a cutting solution to open boxes and the like rely on this kind of solution, too. This small but valuable hand tool plays an important role in many aspects of home use and professional environments.
The Kobalt Compact Lockback ¾-Inch Folding Utility Knife is a great choice because it's an inexpensive cutting solution with a few important integrated features. It's built with a stainless steel head that holds the blade steady, as well as an aluminum handle to reduce its weight. The tool features a quick blade change mechanism and includes a string-through hole at the bottom of its body so that you can hang it up if necessary. Utility cutting solutions are a crucial feature of any toolbox, and many people own multiples so they never have to go searching for a single knife when they need it. This, alongside a 4.6 star average review across 361 ratings, makes the Kobalt knife a solid stocking stuffer option.
Swanson Tool Company Die Cast Speed Square
This is the speed square model that I use in my own home improvement projects. The Swanson Tool Company Die Cast Speed Square is made of die-cast aluminum alloy, matching serious durability with a lightweight frame. It features a double-sided lip that allows you to quickly measure angles accurately with the tool facing in either direction (to support measurements at either end of a board, for instance). This tool is specifically valuable in laying out the angles for roofing projects, but it can do so much more than just that one function.
The 7-inch model is $10 at Lowe's, making it a true bargain. One of the most useful functions that home improvement users will find in this speed square is the layout indentations. There are a series of carvings within the square's interior dimension that allow you to place your pencil in a set spot, and then drag the square along the edge of a workpiece to strike a clean, straight line. For numerous measurement tasks you'll encounter, there is little that matches up with the value this tool can provide. 372 buyers agree, giving the Swanson square a 4.8 star average rating.
Kobalt 9-Inch Lineman Wire Cutter Pliers
A new pair of pliers can always be a valuable addition to the toolbox. The Kobalt 9-Inch Lineman Wire Cutter Pliers can be found at Lowe's for $21 and 221 buyers give it a 4.7 star average rating. Buyers note that the tool features smooth jaw movements, a convenient size that's ideal for a varied set of jobs, and is good as a wire-stripping option, too. These pliers feature drop-forged chrome nickel steel with hardened jaws, finished off with precision machining for great gripping strength and solid durability.
They feature a flat nosed design that allows for easier twisting and grabbing when working with wires and other material. The cutting edge offers a long-lasting sharpness that can help support you across numerous tasks. The tool also features bi-material grips that make grabbing anything you might be working with a little easier, even when extreme pressure is required.
Zircon StudSensor L50 Stud Finder
A stud finder is a crucially important tool in performing plenty of tasks around the house. New alterations to your living space that include decorative enhancements and solutions like cabinets or bookshelves all benefit from an understanding of where the studs lie beneath a wall's outer surface. The Zircon StudSensor L50 Stud Finder is a small handheld unit that can perform this exploratory task with great precision and speedy results. They're generally simple to operate, although it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with how to properly use one. This model features a 1.5-inch scan depth that can uncover both metal and wood studs within the wall. The tool gets a 4.0 star average rating across 1,284 reviews and is available from Lowe's for $25.
The tool features an easy-to-read LCD screen with what Zircon calls an "enhanced display" that identifies the edges of studs. This allows users to find not just the center of a stud, but the entire width of this crucial element required for fastening new weight-bearing installations with confidence. The tool can also detect live, unshielded AC wires, helping you avoid cutting into live electrical circuits, a mistake that frequently plagues DIY enthusiasts working on electrical tasks as well as home improvers beyond that singular field. This diagnostic tool can make a huge difference in plenty of work to come, making it a valuable stocking stuffer for anyone aspiring to build cabinets around a home theater setup, install customized bookshelves, or even hang up a few new pictures.
Klein Tools Extra Capacity Adjustable Wrench Set (3-Piece)
The Klein Tools Extra Capacity Adjustable Wrench Set (3-Piece) is a great upgrade opportunity for anyone working with basic adjustable wrenches. The three-pack is available from Lowe's for $30 through the end of December. Functionally, this means that each one of the wrenches can be bought as part of the bundle for just $10. That's pretty good value for an excellent tool that goes above and beyond the typical wrench you may be used to. 91 reviewers have given this wrench set a 4.6 star average rating.
The kit comes with 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch wrenches, with each one offering dipped handles to add a little bit of extra comfort and grip into the mix. All three include a hanging hole at the bottom, and they feature laser etched measurement markings along the jaw. Both sides of the wrench feature these markings, providing both SAE and Metric sizes. The tools are made from heat-treated alloy steel and feature a chrome plated finish for excellent durability and high quality rust resistance. The knurled knob is easy to adjust, rounding out a tool that can be used for single-hand operation.
Kobalt Four Way Key
The Kobalt Four Way Key is not a flashy addition to any toolkit. However, what the accessory tool lacks in pizzazz it makes up for in functionality. Whether you live in a home heated by radiators or you frequently have to crawl around under the cabinets to deal with sink repairs, specialty wrench tools will be essential to many of your tasks.
This four way key offers access to spigots, taps, and valves in 1/4-inch, 9/32-inch, 5/16-inch, and 11/32-inch sizes. These are all specific fastener requirements that feature in crucial tasks around the house. This tool isn't going to underpin any major renovation projects you engage in, but it can be a valuable upgrade to help tackle numerous critical repair and maintenance tasks without swapping tools for each new job. Even as an access key that performs some thankless jobs, this $11 purchase has been reviewed by 63 buyers with a 4.7 star average rating, underpinning its value in a subtle but meaningful way.
Energizer 325-Lumen LED Headlamp (2-Pack)
Visibility underpins the ease with which any task can be completed. Poor visibility makes for a longer and more arduous journey, and it can even derail your efforts entirely, under certain circumstances. Light is absolutely critical when tackling numerous jobs. Even in high visibility environments, specialized additional lighting solutions are necessary for color contrast, minute part installation, and more.
Many home mechanics and renovators will have one or more larger illumination tools already, but a headlamp like the Energizer 325-Lumen LED Headlamp can still be an important addition. A headlamp allows you to direct light right where your eyes have focused. This eliminates the need to constantly readjust support tools around you, and this pack features two headlamp tools to give you and a helper the illumination required for any job.
These lamps feature seven lighting modes with a 325 lumen output. They also feature red night vision light that can help in outdoor tasks or when visibility is required, but bright lighting isn't necessary. The tool can run for four hours on high output mode, and 78 buyers have given it a 4.7 star average rating.
Craftsman 7-Piece SAE or Metric Combination Wrench Set
Wrenches are a common addition to many toolboxes. Plenty of mechanics and home renovators will already have at least a small collection of wrenches in their arsenal. Yet this remains a part of the toolbox that many people frequently continue adding to in search of specialized and redundant job capabilities. Indeed, for many users, it's difficult to have too many wrenches. The Craftsman 7-Piece Combination Wrench Set features Craftsman's lifetime warranty and can be found in either SAE or Metric measurements. The wrenches are available for $25 at Lowe's, and 135 buyers have given this kit a 4.8 star average rating. The set offer sizes between 3/8-inch and 3/4-inch tools (or 10mm and 19mm in the Metric sizes), and each one features a box end with a 15-degree offset and an open-ended head.
The set is finished with a fully polished chrome to give it enhanced corrosion resistance, and each one features easily identified size markings to help speed along the process of selecting the correct tool. This wrench set can help augment an existing toolkit or serve as a mobile selection to add to your trunk for on-the-go repair needs.
Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Tester Pen
When performing electrical repairs, it's critically important to have a handful of diagnostic tools available to minimize the risk of shocks and electrocution. Knowing that you're working with dead wires allows for more confident repair work, focusing on the job at hand rather than wondering if the next touch is going to give you a jolt. The Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Tester Pen is a solid tool in this regard. It can be found at Lowe's for $20, and 196 reviewers have given it a 4.6 star average rating.
This pen tester is easy to operate and can detect AC current between 50 and 1,000 volts. The tool features a bright green LED light to indicate that it is operating. When voltage is detected, a red light illuminates and it chimes an audible alert sound. The tool provides non-contact detection, meaning you don't have to actually touch wires in order to identify their status. It works with light fixtures, circuit breakers, cables, wiring, and standard outlets. It features a lightweight design and a pen clip that allows you to stick it in your pocket for easy use on the go. This is a simple but intensely powerful diagnostic and safety tool that can amplify your work in anything relating to electricity.
Craftsman 8 oz. Steel Ball Peen Hammer
The ball peen hammer is an essential striking tool that sadly many home improvers don't have at their disposal. But the ball peen hammer provides an important and sometimes niche striking force that can come in handy during plenty of renovation tasks. The Craftsman 8 oz. Steel Ball Peen Hammer is an ideal stocking stuffer because it's marked down at $15 through the end of January and features all the hallmarks of a quality, durable hammer that can perform with ease and efficiency.
My own ball peen hammer is a vintage tool, featuring essentially none of the upgrades found in this model. However, I've used mine for all kinds of delicate striking tasks during the demolition phase of many renovation projects. The rounded head comes in handy for many more tasks than you might expect. This particular tool features an 8 oz. steel head and a steel handle that is capped off by the addition of Craftsman's anti-vibration technology, to dampen the returning energy much more than traditional one-piece steel hammers. The textured rubber grip is molded to provide slip-free use as well as enhanced comfort. This tool can be used with great success striking chisels or hammering directly into a workpiece with either the flat or rounded face, adding serious versatility to your toolbox.
Kobalt 27-Piece 3-Inch Ratcheting Multibit Screwdriver Kit
The multibit screwdriver is a particularly useful solution that can save time and energy during many renovation and installation projects. Multibit screwdrivers come with the natural ability to change out driving bits quickly, allowing one tool to perform the role of many screwdrivers. The Kobalt 27-Piece 3-Inch Ratcheting Multibit Screwdriver Kit offers a combination tip that works with nut drivers as well, and it features a ratcheting action that makes for an easier time fastening all manner of screws and other hardware.
The ratcheting function features three positions — forward, reverse, and locked — the latter of which allows you to use the tool as a standard screwdriver. This kit comes with 24 bits, as well as a flexible shaft extension and a tool pouch to keep it all organized. 212 users have given this set a 4.5 star average rating, and it's available from Lowe's for $13 through the end of December.
Kobalt Portable Mini Toolbox
In a very real sense, the Kobalt Portable Mini Toolbox could act as a complete replacement for the Christmas stocking. The toolbox comes in an array of colors for solid personalization options, and features two drawers and a top-opening compartment. The toolbox is made of powder coated steel for durable and long-lasting performance. The drawer slides feature magnetic closure mechanisms to keep them closed when not in use. The small scale of the toolbox makes it an ideal choice for placing it on a shelf in the garage to house specialized tools, or for separating out components by job type or general use case.
3,837 reviewers combine to give the toolbox a 4.5 star average rating. They note that it's also useful as a lifestyle addition that can help organize desktop equipment at the office, or separate important equipment or tools elsewhere around the house. It's a great hobby kit toolbox, too. Even with its small frame, the tool can hold up to 5 pounds per drawer, making it a good option for numerous storage needs.
Methodology
We selected these tools based on their price, size, general usefulness, and average user review scores. All of these tools and products are relatively inexpensive, and most are sold for less than $20. Individually, they all have at least 50 reviews from buyers, with good ratings overall. The lowest tool on this list has a 4-star rating, and almost all of them sport scores of 4.5 or better.