5 Of The Best DeWalt Cyber Monday Deals Under $50
For many of us, Black Friday shopping is done mostly, if not exclusively, online as it is. However, that doesn't mean you should ignore the follow-up Cyber Monday sales that arrive on the other side of the Thanksgiving weekend. Many brands and retailers will often deepen discounts or offer new deals that weren't previously available on Black Friday.
You can even get ahead of the game and score some of these deals early. Amazon has left Black Friday in the rear-view mirror and begun offering Cyber Monday deals this weekend across its product line. This includes products from DeWalt, which sits near the very top of SlashGear's list of the best major power tool brands. That means you can take advantage of big discounts on DeWalt power tools like cordless drills, impact drivers, and miter saws before begrudgingly heading back to work on Monday.
If you've already gone a bit overboard with holiday shopping on Black Friday and are looking to spend less, there are also deals on smaller DeWalt tools and accessories that won't break the bank. Many of these items are over 20% off and are broadly useful, whether you're a professional or casual DIY-er, while others can enhance particular tools, like recip saws or impact drivers.
Here are five of the best DeWalt deals under $50 on Amazon for Cyber Monday.
1. 50-piece ¼-inch Drive Mechanics Tool Set
While not as comprehensive as the massive DeWalt 226-piece Mechanics Tool Set, the brand's smaller 50-piece ¼-inch Drive Mechanics Tool Set may be more practical to own if you only need it for basic upkeep and repairs. It's also easier to store in your vehicle's trunk for emergencies. In addition to automotive applications, the mechanics set can be used with farm, fleet, and industrial equipment, among other uses. For Cyber Monday, Amazon is pricing the set $10 off, making it a good time to pick up a spare set or supplement your existing mechanics tool collection.
The DeWalt 50-piece ¼-inch Drive Mechanics Tool Set includes 23 ¼-inch drive sockets and 22 bits, as well as a ¼-inch drive low-profile ratchet, spinner handle, and bit adapter. It also includes 3-inch and 6-inch extensions for harder-to-reach areas. For tighter spaces, the ratchet features a 20% thinner head and, with 72 teeth, offers a 5-degree arc swing. It uses a quick-release mechanism for one-handed operation and includes anti-slip grooves for a stronger, more comfortable grip. Like many DeWalt tools, the mechanics set is designed with chrome-vanadium steel for better durability and greater resistance to the harsher environment that garages can present.
The 50-piece ¼-inch Drive Mechanics Tool Set (model DWMT45422) is currently 22% off for Cyber Monday and available at Amazon for $39.
2. Performance Mechanic Work Gloves (Large)
In addition to tools, DeWalt also makes jobsite accessories, including everything from cooling fans to Bluetooth radios. Its Performance Mechanic Work Gloves are already one of the DeWalt products under $30 worth adding to your toolkit, but you can save even more money by scoring a pair during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Size large (L) is 25% off during the event.
DeWalt's Performance Mechanic Work Gloves feature thermoplastic rubber (TPR) on the back to help absorb the force of bumps and other impacts, reducing the impact on knuckles and fingers. They're also abrasion-resistant, which is useful whether you're working with sharp objects or rough materials like sandpaper. PVC overlays on the fingertips and palm provide anti-slip grip, and cushioned padding on the palms helps minimize vibration when using power tools, giving you more control and stability as you operate them.
In addition to practical uses, padded gloves help provide comfort during long hours of work. They're equipped with a hoop-and-loop wrist closure so you can adjust the size to snugly fit your hands and prevent them from slipping off. An extra layer in the thumb saddle, which typically wears more quickly than the rest of the glove, reinforces durability and gives you more mileage out of the product before it succumbs to wear and tear. Plus, since they sport DeWalt's signature yellow and black color scheme, they're also easy to spot in the workplace after you set them down.
DeWalt's Performance Mechanic Work Gloves (Large), product code DPG781L, are currently 25% off for Cyber Monday and available at Amazon for $15.
3. FlexTorq 40-piece Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Sets with Toughcase+ System
Nearly a third off for Cyber Monday, the DeWalt FlexTorq 40-piece Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Sets with Toughcase+ System expands the range of fasteners you can use with an impact driver. Because each piece is a ¼-inch hex shank bit, you're not limited to using them with DeWalt tools, though they also work with the most powerful DeWalt impact driver if you're looking to deliver higher levels of torque.
The kit includes 12 Phillips-head, eight square, four slotted, and nine Torx bits, as well as two sockets, two nut drivers, and a socket adapter. Also included are a magnetic bit tip and a magnetic screw lock sleeve, which are useful as each will firmly hold the tiny metal pieces and reduce wobbling during fastening. As part of DeWalt's FlexTorq line, the bits are specifically designed to handle high-torque and hard-joint applications, unlike many standard screwdriver bits, which aren't equipped to handle the stresses generated by a DeWalt impact driver.
A patented bit-bar design makes it easier to remove bits and customize their placement in the set, speeding up your workflow. Each tip is precision-machined, which not only aids torque transfer but also helps prevent stripping and cam-out, extending the shelf life of each bit. The case itself is also useful and a bonus if you're buying the set on sale. It's compatible with other pieces of DeWalt's modular accessory storage system and is built with thick, durable plastic to withstand rough-and-tumble jobsite conditions. The lid is transparent, allowing you to easily see and identify the bits you need at a glance.
The FlexTorq 40-piece Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Sets with Toughcase+ System (model DWA2NGFT40IR) is currently 31% off for Cyber Monday and available at Amazon for $20.69.
4. 6-piece Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Set with Case
Outside of O.G. Sawzall manufacturer Milwaukee Tool, DeWalt may just be the best cordless reciprocating saw brand on the market. If you own one or are considering gifting yourself one this holiday season, you can pair it with DeWalt's 6-piece Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Set with Case, which Amazon is selling for almost a third off its usual list price for Cyber Monday.
The set includes three different blade types — a 9-inch, six teeth-per-inch (tpi) wood-cutting blade, an 8-inch, 14 tpi metal-cutting blade (suitable for pipes, sheet metal, studs, and more), and a 9-inch, 10 tpi mixed-material blade. The latter comes in handy when performing heavy-duty cutting through demolition lumber or embedded metal fasteners, among other uses. The 6-piece Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Set comes with two of each of these three types, giving you spares and doubling the time before needing replacements.
DeWalt designed the blades to be long-lasting and to provide straight cuts, even after repeated use. The manufacturer says they will last 50% longer than older-generation blades. The bi-metal construction of each piece also allows for flexibility while cutting. The included case is durable enough not only for harsher job sites but also for the blades themselves, preventing them from penetrating the exterior and causing unnecessary accidents. Plus, the case is thin enough to fit in a power tool box, allowing you to conveniently keep the blades and saw in the same place.
The 6-piece Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Set with Case (model DW4896) is currently 30% off for Cyber Monday and available at Amazon for $16.
5. FlexTorq Modular Right Angle Drill Attachment System
DeWalt sits at the very top of SlashGear's list of the best major cordless drill brands, so it wouldn't be a surprise if you already own at least one power drill from the brand. If that's the case, you can expand the range of applications you can perform with a drill or impact driver by using DeWalt's FlexTorq Modular Right Angle Drill Attachment System, which is discounted by 26% for Cyber Monday.
The modular 4-in-1 adapter provides flexible-shaft, straight-shaft, standard, and compact right-angle driving options, which allow you to use drill/drivers in particularly tight or hard-to-access spots where standard tools can't fit. If you're doing a lot of overhead installations or working in confined spaces that often come up in plumbing, electrical, or HVAC jobs, you'll likely benefit from having these attachments on hand. They can also be helpful when fastening or loosening cabinetry or framing.
The FlexTorq Modular Right Angle Drill Attachment System is compatible with any tool with a ¼-inch hex-bit-compatible chuck or collet and eliminates the need to buy a separate, often-expensive right-angle power drill. The adapter has a 1.5-inch head and is impact-ready. DeeWalt says its gears are designed to last 10 times longer than before. Features included a magnetic hold for one-handed use, an anti-vibration design, and a metal gearcase with quick bit ejection.
The FlexTorq Modular Right Angle Drill Attachment System (model DWAMRASETFT) is currently 26% off for Cyber Monday and available at Amazon for $30.